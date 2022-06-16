Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR ERIE AND NORTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corry, or 23 miles southeast of Erie, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Erie, Corry, Edinboro, North East, Union City, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Canadohta Lake, Riceville, Northwest Harborcreek, Lincolnville, Pymatuning North, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Saegertown, Conneautville and Cranesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0