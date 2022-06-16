ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR ERIE AND NORTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corry, or 23 miles southeast of Erie, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Erie, Corry, Edinboro, North East, Union City, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Canadohta Lake, Riceville, Northwest Harborcreek, Lincolnville, Pymatuning North, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Saegertown, Conneautville and Cranesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Erie The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southwestern Erie County in western New York Chautauqua County in western New York * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to Cranesville, Pennsylvania, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford and Mayville. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 58. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 16. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chardon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Huntsburg, Mayfield, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Hunting Valley, Thompson, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clarion, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Butler; Clarion; Mercer; Venango The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Southern Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northwestern Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Grove City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Knox, Mercer, Stoneboro, Seneca, Polk, Sandy Lake, Emlenton, Clintonville, Fredonia, St. Petersburg, and Eau Claire. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
County
Erie County, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Franklin; Genesee; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE FRANKLIN GENESEE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

