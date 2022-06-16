ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Ascend Federal Credit Union Awards Members $25,000 To Continue Their Education. For the twentieth consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has shown its commitment to education by providing $2,500 scholarships to 10 of its members. “Ascend is proud to provide scholarships to students continuing their education by attending accredited...

Kingsport Times-News

Times News receives Tennessee Association Award

The Kingsport Times News received the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award on Friday for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the region’s methamphetamine epidemic to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17. A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday...
TENNESSEE STATE
Path of Progress: Alumna turns painful family legacy into beacon of hope

In 2020 on Juneteenth (June 19), a new federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, alumna Anita Scott Smith signed paperwork to honor her parents with a scholarship at MTSU. The annual James R. and Betty Y. Scott Scholarship will help underrepresented students pursue degrees in education. “When...
MURFREESBORO, TN
MTSU Using Bonnaroo As Classroom

(MANCHESTER) Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is described by Middle Tennessee State University Provost Mark Byrnes as, "One of the world’s premier live-music experiences that also doubles as a university classroom." University Provost Mark Byrnes, accompanied by Media and Entertainment Dean Beverly Keel and Greg Pitts, journalism and strategic...
MANCHESTER, TN
Juneteenth In The 'Boro Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
Columbia State pins 37 nursing graduates

Columbia State Community College recently celebrated 37 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center. “The nursing department congratulates the Spring 2022 nursing graduates and are honored to have helped prepare them for the profession,” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director. “This class has exhibited remarkable positivity and camaraderie throughout the program. It is expected that they will continue to exhibit the professionalism and compassion so valued by Columbia State nursing.”
Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Miller hired as Whitthorne Middle's Dean of Students

Maury County Public Schools is happy to announce the naming of Dr. Beverly Miller as the Dean of Students at Whitthorne Middle School, effective July 1, 2022. Dr. Miller began her career as a teacher at Jefferson County Schools in Louisville, Ky., in 1993. Dr. Miller’s education experience from 1994 to 2010 includes teaching physical science, algebra II and coaching softball. As an administrator she has served as an assistant principal, principal and supervisor of instruction in Giles and Marshall Counties. In 2010, Dr. Miller joined Maury County Public Schools as principal at Mt. Pleasant High School. In 2013 she became Supervisor of Instruction and from 2016 to June 2022 served as Director of Instruction.
Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery

Five years after the Civil War’s end,  the Tennessee Constitution was amended to prohibit slavery — but one exception remained: “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state,” Article 1, Section 33 of the Constitution still says. Now, […] The post Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
