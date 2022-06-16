3 Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County
By Lee Rennick
Rutherford Source
3 days ago
Once again there are a number of events for families to come together to enjoy time with friends and neighbors while celebrating the country’s independence. With the Fourth falling on Monday, there are events Friday and Monday to enjoy. 1Smyrna Independence Day Celebration. July 1, 2022. Events Begin:...
Story and Photo by Savannah Williams | Contributing Writer. The Murfreesboro community comes together every Friday evening to shop among local vendors and food trucks, while appreciating live music in the warm summer air at the Friday Night Market in the Boro. From April 1 to October 7, Murfreesboro Markets...
(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
Once a place of refuge for a fur-trader who became known as Nashville’s first citizen, then a hot spot for tourists hoping to get a glimpse of Tennessee history, and now the Demonbreun Cave sits empty and hidden along the Cumberland River
If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a day together.
Celebration Under the Stars will be held Monday, July 4 with fireworks and music at the Fountains at Gateway, located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass beginning at 4 p.m. “Celebration Under the Stars...
A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close. In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will close on June 30,2022. Located at 538 Lafayette Street, owner Dan Robinson is retiring. The meat and three was known for fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese with specials running each day.
Smyrna, Tn: The Town of Smyrna and an industry leader in high- speed internet will finalize a deal, bringing gigabit speed internet service to Smyrna. Smyrna will be the first city in Tennessee, outside of Nashville, to have this service in the community. Mayor Mary Esther Reed will sign the agreement in the Town of Smyrna Council Chambers. Following the signing, there will be a short question and answer session moderated by Town of Smyrna City Manager Brian D. Hercules.
NASHVILLE — Tre Hargett was arrested overnight following a suspected DUI. The Tennessee Secretary of State said he was arrested by the Tullahoma police department for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo in Coffee County. He was booked into jail just after 12 a.m. on Saturday and later released on bond...
Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN — A historic site in Nashville will be the place where a third annual celebration will occur this weekend. Organizers for the Third Annual Music City Freedom Festival promise it will be the biggest yet. It’s also appropriate that the celebration is accelerating as Juneteenth is now a national holiday, the first time that’s been the case.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Wilson County. Hendersonville Main Street Porch Festival Saturday, June 18, 10:00am-6:00pm 105 Hazel Path, Hendersonville, TN Hazel Path Mansion The Hendersonville Main Street Porch Fest is a free, live music festival with food and shopping vendors! Main Street Porch Fest highlights […]
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The City of La Vergne is planning a groundbreaking ceremony alongside BJ’s Wholesale Club to officially welcome the business to the city. The groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. at 543 Industrial Blvd., La Vergne, TN 37086. This location will be the first BJ’s Wholesale Club in the state of Tennessee.
I seem to remember a time when shopping at Goodwill or a similar thrift store was considered uncool or embarrassing - that is definitely not the case anymore. For some young people, thrifting is a fun thing to do with friends and an affordable way to add to their wardrobe - my daughter has countless items from thrift stores. For other folks, thrifting, and then reselling, has become a sweet little side hustle or even a full-time revenue stream. And somewhere in between are a bunch of people who just like to shop at thrift stores, hoping to find a really cool or unique item. One of those shoppers found a chair that has people talking.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
Around 1030am on June 11th, the Nashville Public Square began to fill with hundreds of people, all gathering in response to a recent phenomenon that has plagued the country over the last decade- Mass School Shootings. If you ask Americans from coast to coast, you'll get a vast spectrum of answers from Mental Health to School Security. The crowd in Nashville last weekend stood in solidarity with their approach to the issue: Gun Control. Embracing the first amendment, the protestors came raising signs and banners splattered with red paint, portraits of Uvalde victims, crude insults to the NRA and GOP, and for some parents -their children doubled as signs themselves- a reminder that kids are the focus of their argument. Despite the ridicule in their signs, the crowd was very approachable. After all, they were there because they wanted to be heard, and after speaking with a few high schoolers, parents, and longtime Nashville residents, it was clear that their motivation for coming out was to present to Tennessee legislators their goal- put an end to mass killings.
