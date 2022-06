Indiana Borough Police report an incident of criminal mischief that occurred earlier this week, and they’re looking to the public to help identify those responsible. Officers say that a resident in the 00-block of North 4th St. reported that someone caused damage to their door between the hours of 5:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and they believe that the person responsible may have tried to break into their home. Police don’t say how damaged the door was nor do they say what direction the suspect went after the incident.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO