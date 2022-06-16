Area farmers struggle to battle rising costs, inconsistent weather

The constantly changing weather that has kicked off summer is impacting local farmers.

In the last few weeks, the region has seen multiple storms with heavy rain, when farmers are supposed to be planting their seeds.

The rain has either delayed planting altogether or farmers have had to plant in poor conditions.

“New plants don’t like wet feet, one of the worst things that can happen to a field that’s newly planted is to get a whole bunch of rain,” Ty Higgins, senior director of communications for Ohio Farm Bureau said.

There is a chance for crops such as corn and soybeans might not get planted for some time to lower the risk of them being washed away.

But rain isn’t the only factor working against farmers right now.

Labor costs are up, fertilizer is at an all-time high due to the war in Ukraine, and the cost of gas continues to rise.

Diesel fuel is one of the most needed products to run a small farm all year round, according to Higgins.

“To run one of those tractors a day, last year was about $350 to $400. This year, farmers are paying upwards to $1,000 or more a day for diesel fuel,” Higgins said.

This week, farmers have had to battle record-breaking heat — a blessing and a curse.

While the heat is dangerous for workers and livestock, it can help promote the growth of some seeds.

“Corn and soybeans need that heat to grow and they need the sun to see their best possible yields as well. It will dry the ground out faster,” Higgins said.

To find a local farm or farmer’s market near you, you can visit the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website here.

