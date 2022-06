Some know more than others about what it takes to be successful at Manchester United, and Jaap Stam is certainly one of the some. The big Dutch centre-half may have only been at the club between 1998 and 2001, but in those three years he was a key player in a United team that three-peated the Premier League and became the only English football club to pick up the fabled treble in 1999.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO