The Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center will host an event next week focused on helping women better navigate intimacy and body image issues following a cancer diagnosis. The event, which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, is being held in partnership with Baskets of Care, a Toledo-based nonprofit that supports individuals who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO