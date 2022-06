Chelsea will need to pay £60 million to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, according to a new report. The England international is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and with the recent arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, there is a decision to be made on what the future holds for the 27-year-old in Manchester.

