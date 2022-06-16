New home for Party Dress Express a perfect fit for Cordeiro sisters

FALL RIVER — "Everything happens for a reason."

That's the mantra Jessica Cordeiro lives by, and one that's proven true in recent weeks for the Fall River dress shop owner and her sister , Adrianna Cordeiro.

The siblings own Party Dress Express , a 36-year Fall River fixture that's become a part of countless brides' and prom-goers' milestone moments over the years.

After nearly 13 years in the Tower Mill, Party Dress Express has been forced to leave its Quarry Street home and the pair worried what would become of their store.

But when one door closed, another one opened.

Later this month, they'll be saying goodbye to the mill site and moving just minutes away to their new home at 847 Pleasant St., which is slated to open July 7.

"It worked out great for us, fortunately," said 37-year-old Jessica Cordeiro. "I'm really excited. ... I feel like it's going to be a good change for us."

Teen staffers to entrepreneurs

Jessica and Adrianna, 30, started their careers with Party Dress Express as high schoolers, learning the ropes and moving up the ranks before eventually taking over the business from former owner Donna Holland six years ago.

They've followed the business from its original location on Quequechan Street in the Wampanoag Mill, where it opened in 1986 — now apartment buildings — to its current Tower Mill site in 2009, and had always dreamed their next move would be to their own freestanding shop.

That is until the Cordeiros received an email from the owners of the Tower Mill building informing them that they would not be renewing the lease for Party Dress Express, opting instead to "go in a different direction" with the space. Cordeiro said she was told it would be converted into storage units.

The sisters were given a three-month notice to find a new space to accommodate their business, which was "a major challenge in today's market." Battling many mixed emotions, the Cordeiros had a decision to make — either close the business or find a new home.

"We're close-knit, it's almost like a family unit, so I worried about them," Cordeiro said of her crew of seven employees. "I worried about my customers too and all their orders that are open. What are we going to do? We need a place to receive these items."

So the Cordeiros began the hunt for a new space. Just when they were ready to throw in the towel, they found the Pleasant Street site in early May that checked all their boxes.

Party Dress Express on Pleasant Street

It was not far from their current home, structurally it was already set up for retail so there was no build-out necessary, it's handicapped accessible, and it offers plenty of parking with its own lot.

All it needed was some cleaning, painting, new signage and a little facelift. Cordeiro said they're going for a cleaner, "industrial vibe" at the new spot, with a black-and-white interior and exposed piping to hang items on.

The first-floor Pleasant Street spot located across the street from Price Rite is a bit smaller than their current 20,000 square foot store — by about 6,000 square feet — but Cordeiro said it's "exactly what we need."

The biggest benefit, Cordeiro said, is that it offers flexibility in store hours that she didn't have at the mill space.

"We can be more at ease and accommodate everyone much better at this new location," Cordeiro said.

At Tower Mill, Cordeiro said businesses had to be closed by a certain time so the building could be locked up, which often made them and their customers feel rushed. At their new site, the Cordeiros can come in earlier if needed or stay beyond regular business hours to accommodate a client.

"If I have a bride that's running late or I have a bride that has a special request because her mom doesn't get out of work until 6 and our hours are only until 7 ... I'm able to move her appointment and keep her there until 8 to 8:30 until she finds her dress," Cordeiro said. "That's gonna be the biggest plus," in addition to the fact the landlord is on the premises everyday, she said.

While the new store is a blessing, Cordeiro said the timing of the move — amid the wedding and prom rush — has presented some complications.

"Packing up the store and organizing things at this time of year has been a little bit of a challenge because we're in the smack dab of everything but we're doing the best we can," she said.

A family-owned Fall River business

The Cordeiros, who shared the news of their move in a June 1 Facebook post , are grateful for the many folks both local and beyond who've shared their love for Party Dress Express and are equally excited to see them embark on a new chapter.

"We've received so much outpouring of support from the community, it's amazing" Cordeiro said.

"We are a staple of Fall River. We've been around forever. We're a family-owned business. We pride ourselves on our customer service and the experience they have here. ... Even if they come here and don't find what they're looking for as long as they left here receiving the best customer service they could have, that's all we ask for."

Party Dress Express is a small store with a big reach. They attract clientele from all over the region, and from as far as Connecticut, New York and Boston. In a typical year, they'll help roughly 3,500 people prep for prom, assist 2,000 brides in finding their dream dress, and are also a go-to for the beauty pageant circuit, Cordeiro said.

"It's been amazing to watch this business grow from the small little spot we were in to where we are now, and how many people we've helped to achieve their look," Cordeiro said.

Over the years, she's seen it slowly blossom from a 5,000-square-foot shop with a few casual items and no formalwear to a party dress destination. And they've welcomed prom girls who come back years later as brides.

"It's nice, they almost become like part of the family and that's the experience you want everyone to have," Cordeiro said.

Right now customers can take advantage of some great deals as the Cordeiros aim to shed some inventory ahead of their move.

Moving sale through June 26

A moving sale is underway at Party Dress Express, with select items in every department anywhere from 10% to 60% off its original price. Pop into the 657 Quarry St. store through June 26 for special occasion and cocktail dresses as low as $20, long formal gowns on sale for $50, and prom/pageant dresses as low as $50.

"This weekend alone had so many people come in," Cordeiro said. "People say 'we thought of you right away, we want to support you during this time,' which I thought was really nice."

According to Cordeiro, hours of operation will remain the same but with the flexibility for extended hours if need be.

To find official store hours, browse their collection or book an appointment, visit their website at https://www.partydressexpress.com . You can also find updates on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/partydressexp.

