WCSO: Schenectady man drove drunk with 7-month-old

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Saturday night, June 11, around 11:18 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver at the Mobile Gas Station on State Route 9N near exit 21 in Lake George. Sheriff’s Deputies found the car minutes later, just north of exit 19 on the I-87 Northway.

Brandon J. Davis, of Schenectady, was stopped after allegedly failing to maintain a traffic lane. After he was pulled over, officials reportedly learned that Davis was drunk and that he was driving the car with a revoked driver’s license. Davis, according to police, also had his seven-month-old child in the car.

Davis offered a breath sample that resulted in a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.12%, according to police. He was then arrested.

Charged:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law)

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Endangering the welfare of a child

Davis was released and is set to appear in the Queensbury Town Court at a later date. The arrest was handled by Patrol Officer M. Baker II.

