Phoebe Bridgers Gets Introspective With ‘Sidelines’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
 3 days ago
Phoebe Bridgers was joined by a group of string players for an emotionally evocative performance of her recent song, “Sidelines.” The singer and her band donned skeleton-clad football uniforms, which stood in contrast to the moody, introspective tune, for an appearance on The Tonight Show .

Bridgers wrote and recorded “Sidelines” for Hulu ’s recent Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends , out now. Co-written by Bridgers, her drummer Marshall Vore, and Ruby Rain Henley, the song houses muted percussion and classic Bridgers lines, specifically “I’m not afraid of getting older/Used to fetishize myself/Now I’m talking to my houseplants.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers shared a video for “Sidelines” mixes an array of footage from Bridgers’ various concerts during her ongoing “Reunion Tour,” along with plenty of behind-the-scenes footage. The video was shot by Bridgers’ younger brother, Jackson. Last month, Bridgers dropped a separate music video that combined footage of her recording the song with scenes from Conversations with Friends .

Bridgers will wrap her “Reunion Tour” with a show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York today, June 16. Muna — whom Bridgers signed to her Saddest Factory Records label — will provide support at the gig. Bridgers has a handful of European and U.K. shows scheduled through the summer, but she’ll return for some additional North American gigs in August.

