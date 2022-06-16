ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens City Council passes ordinances on new fire station bonds, design

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
 3 days ago

A late change to the Athens City Council committee meeting agenda Monday removed discussion of the proposed land-lease agreements between the city and Ohio University for the new proposed fire station.

Promptly after the committee meeting in council chambers, council held a special session to pass several ordinances before it goes on break in July.

Councilmember Alan Swank noted that the agenda changed at 3:35 p.m. Monday. Two items from the planning and development committee’s part of the committee meeting agenda were removed. One was regarding leases for the proposed fire station. The other involved a presentation.

Deputy Safety Service Director Andrew Chiki noted that the lease agreements between the city and OU are still in draft form.

“Further review is needed by Ohio University, so it was recommended this afternoon they be pulled from the agenda because they haven’t undergone sufficient review,” he said.

In a previous meeting, Service Safety Director Andy Stone said the ordinances would allow the city to lease the proposed Stimson Avenue site for the fire station from OU. The university would lease rights for the city’s Southside Park property, along Richland Avenue, for proposed development at The Ridges.

According to the minutes of the May 23 committee meeting, OU has no development plans for the Southside Park, but The Ridges Advisory Commission has been working with Buckeye Hills on redevelopment.

The leases would be contingent on one another — if one doesn’t pass, the other one won’t be able to be passed, Stone said in a previous meeting.

If OU decided to develop the space, it would have to ask the city for approval. Stone said he thought the likelihood of OU redeveloping the parks was very unlikely.

The other item was a presentation, which Council President Chris Knisely, who was serving as acting mayor, said it wasn’t critical that it be given that night. Mayor Steve Patterson was at conference in Washington, DC, during the night of the meeting.

“It is very much in the planning stage,” she said, noting that they wanted to move the meeting along quickly.

Swank asked the council to consider putting those items back on the agenda at the meeting following council’s July break, when more councilmembers will be present.

During the committee meeting, council talked with Hocking-Athens-Perry County Community Action’s Glen Crippen, director of Housing and Community Development, regarding the 2022 Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program, CHIP.

HAPCAP will administer the program, which if approved, will award $1.5 million to the region for home repairs. Athens County will get $400,000 to apply on behalf of the county, including villages. Athens will get $350,000. Nelsonville will get $300,000.

The funds will help pay for large-scale home rehabilitations and smaller repair projects, Crippen said. The funds will go toward low- to medium-income families. The grant application deadline is next week.

Councilmember Sarah Grace noted that HAPCAP and the city has had a successful partnership with this program for several years.

During the special session, council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the mayor to enter into a 2022-2025 partnership agreement with the Athens County Board of Commissioners as the applicant, for the CHIP Program.

Special session

During the special session, council approved the third reading of the issuance bonds — not to exceed $9 million — for the purpose of financing the construction of a new fire station. No public comment period was available during the session.

Swank asked how the city could vote to approve bonds when it doesn’t even have a site for the fire station. He agreed that a new fire station is needed.

“I’m conflicted on voting for this,” he said. “When you design a house, you take into account where it’s going to be situated. At this point, we don’t have a site.”

City Auditor Kathy Hecht noted that the city must get its money into place before work can begin on the project.

“When you build a house, you start saving money. Then you go to the bank to see how much money you can get,” she said, continuing Swank’s house analogy. “You get money into place, so when you’re ready, you can move forward.

“We are appropriating money now so it is in place for expenses we know we are going to have,” Hecht said.

Swank said that he believes the proposed Stimson Avenue site is the best one for the fire station, as it is centrally located and will have a response time of two to 10 minutes to anywhere in the city.

“Stone told us last week, if OU doesn’t get the Richland Avenue land, we don’t get this site,” he said. “The draft (ordinance) on our drives when I went to bed last night, I didn’t like it at all. The bathroom and shelter house are never mentioned. The putt-putt, the only one in the city, and the serviceable baseball field are not exempt.

Swank noted that he had difficulty moving the project forward because of his personal feelings and those of constituents regarding the park.

In other fire station-related matters, council passed the third reading of an ordinance authorizing the final design engineering and construction services for the new fire headquarters.

Chiki noted that until the lease is finalized and the site in place, all work on the project — which is currently in the design phase — will be put on hold.

Also passing on third reading was an ordinance authorizing the mayor to apply for Small City Program Funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The next city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at council chambers, due to the Juneteenth federal holiday on Monday.

