Edenton, NC

Edenton Steamers become the Chowan County Cantaloupes for the first time

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

EDENTON — Everything about Tuesday night’s game at Historic Hicks Field in Edenton for the home team counted toward the Edenton Steamers’ record books, even though it wasn’t the “Edenton Steamers” on the field.

Well, at least, by team name or colors.

The guys in the orange and green shirts were still the same guys that began Tuesday night with a 6-2 record to begin the 2022 campaign for the Steamers.

This time, however, for the first time ever and for the first of four scheduled Tuesday home games this season, the Edenton Steamers went by the name Chowan County Cantaloupes.

“We’ve been the Steamers for 24 years, we’ve had basically the same logo the whole time, so this was just something fun, different, bright for people to get behind,” Steamers General Manager Tyler Russell said, “and people have gotten behind it. We’ve sold a lot of merchandise, which has been good.”

Immediately upon entering the ballpark, it was evident that many people were already sporting Cantaloupes gear with shirts and hats available for fans to purchase throughout the night.

What was also evident was the presence of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.

Several kids were walking around selling 50/50 raffle tickets.

That is something that can be expected the three other times the Steamers don the Cantaloupes jersey and name as the Premier Collegiate League team has created a partnership with the organization when it comes to the Chowan County Cantaloupes.

The 50/50 raffle tickets the kids go around selling help with donations toward the boys & girls club, but most of the donation toward the boys & girls club will come from a Chowan County Cantaloupes jersey auction on July 19.

Russell, Edenton’s GM since the 2015 season, noted that all proceeds from that auction will go directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.

“The boys & girls club thing was a big thing,” Russell said. “Having a way to raise money for them, auctioning off these jerseys in July and something flashy that people are going to want to get behind and spend money on for those jerseys.”

The Chowan County Cantaloupes idea came to mind for Russell a couple years ago.

It was something that might have come to fruition sooner, but it made sense to him to start it now that the Covid-19 pandemic is playing less of a factor in the season and that ballpark activities are back to normal.

So why the name Chowan County Cantaloupes?

Russell acknowledged how well known Chowan County is up and down the east coast for their cantaloupes.

He also made mention of July being “Rockyhock Cantaloupe Month” when many restaurants in the area make special dishes involving the food.

“People have asked me why didn’t you do the watermelons, why didn’t you do the cucumbers?” Russell said. “I said, well, you know, Chowan County is known for cantaloupes, so that’s what we’re going with.”

The first game the team has ever been known as the Chowan County Cantaloupes didn’t go as well as hoped on the field with a 4-0 loss to the Norfolk Redbirds, but Russell was pleased with the business side of things for its debut night.

“A lot of people here are wearing orange tonight and wearing Cantaloupes hats,” Russell said. “The players love the uniforms, which is good. A lot of positive feedback from that, so I think it’s off to a good start. People are going to recognize it. They’re going to start to associate the boys & girls club with this, with them here every Tuesday night doing things.”

June 28 will be the next Tuesday that the Steamers become their alter ego of the Cantaloupes.

July 12 and July 19 will be the remaining two games this season when they’re wearing the orange and green.

There’s no specific goal set for money raised for the boys & girls club this season, but Russell and the Steamers organization hope to see the idea behind it grow year by year.

“We’re trying to find more programs we can get (the boys & girls club) involved in, being that they’re so close to us out here in town,” Russell said. “So we’re kind of feeling it out this year and then next year, we’ll try to set some goals and make it grow.”

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

