The next Jan. 6 hearing is Thursday. Here's what you need to know and how to watch Day 3.

The House Jan. 6 committee will unveil more evidence it has gathered from a year investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol during its next hearing Thursday , which will focus on former Vice President Mike Pence .

In two public hearings over the past week, the committee has questioned a series of witnesses , including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, a former U.S. attorney and a former Fox News political editor. They testified about the actions of the rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, and what happened in the Trump White House in the days following the 2020 presidential election, as Trump pushed unfounded claims the election had been stolen.

Trump's effort to pressure Pence to overturn the election in his favor is what the committee – and its witnesses – will address Thursday.

What role will Pence play in the coming hearing? What else will the committee cover, and when are the next hearings scheduled? Here's what we know:

What time is the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday?

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Jan. 6 hearing

USA TODAY will livestream the hearings here on USATODAY.com . The hearings have also been televised on C-Span and cable news networks.

What will the hearing focus on? Why Pence?

The hearing will focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Pence to overturn the election in his favor.

Pence, as president of the Senate, presided over the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump tried to get him to reject electors from certain states President Joe Biden won.

Pence became the target of the rioters who attacked the Capitol when he refused to tamper with the election results to favor Trump. The mob shouted "Hang Mike Pence" as they roamed through the corridors of the building. Trump also reportedly spoke approvingly of calls that Pence should be hung , according to witness testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. Trump has denied the claim.

Pence has since publicly said that Trump was wrong to assert that he had the power to overturn the election.

John Eastman, a former lawyer for Trump, might also be mentioned. Eastman allegedly came up with the plan for Pence to reject votes from seven states that were the difference in the outcome.

Who is testifying?

Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel and Michael Luttig, a retired judge who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, are scheduled to testify. Both said Eastman's plan wasn't supported by the law.

What happened at the first hearing on the Jan. 6 committee's findings?

On June 9, the panel outlined a "sprawling, multistep conspiracy" to interfere in the certification of Electoral College votes . The committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that Trump tried to "(throw) out the votes of millions of Americans – your vote, your voice in our democracy – and (replace) the will of the American people with his will to remain in power."

Witnesses included Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards, who sustained a traumatic brain injury when the Capitol was attacked, and filmmaker Nick Quested, who filmed the white supremacist group the Proud Boys that day.

What about the second hearing?

On Monday, the committee revealed how multiple members of Trump's staff, including his attorney general, told him his election fraud claims were untrue.

The committee also revealed the Trump campaign collected millions from donors while promoting the false fraud claims.

BJay Pak, a former U.S. attorney in northern Georgia and Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor who helped call Biden’s win in Arizona, testified during the hearing. Pre-recorded interview footage from Bill Stepien, Trump's former campaign manager, was heavily featured.

What else should you know about the hearings?

Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: When are the next hearings?

Two more hearings have been scheduled for next week:

Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Thursday at 1 p.m.

