The Inquiry - Is Spotify killing the music industry? - BBC Sounds

The Order of the Garter ceremony is a staple in the royal diary annually. This past Monday was the first time the ceremony was held since 2019, thanks to COVID—and this year, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was made a Royal Lady of the Garter. (According to The Mirror, the Order of the Garter was founded by Edward III in 1348 recognizing contributions to public service. Members of the Order include the Queen, several senior royals, and 24 other Knights or Ladies, all personally chosen by the monarch for recognition of their work. To non-royal followers, it’s the day where the royals take part in a procession wearing can't-miss-it regal velvet robes and plumed hats.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO