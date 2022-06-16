The Cat Cafes of New York City

To support those working with unowned cats around the world, International Cat Care (iCatCare) has launched a series of Cat-Friendly decision-making documents. With an estimated population of 600 million cats worldwide (half of which are unowned), the sharing of educational resources is essential to improving cat welfare on a global scale but must take into account the unique lifestyles and circumstances that surround unowned cats. Decision-making is therefore integral to the important work carried out by key stakeholders such as homing centres, national government, foster carers, and welfare organisations and the documents have been designed to help navigate the complex issues that arise daily within the unowned cat community.

