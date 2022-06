Maddie Ziegler opened up about her time on Dance Moms and her complicated relationship with Abby Lee Miller in the cover story for Cosmopolitan‘s “The Fame Issue.” The 19-year-old recalled how Abby Lee, 56, was “distraught” when Maddie and her mom Melissa Gisoni quit the show in 2016. “For the longest time, we felt so guilty,” Maddie explained in the interview, published June 14. “She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be okay without her and I was sick of being in a toxic environment,” she added. “I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO