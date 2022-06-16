ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

In One Ear: 'A monumental failure'

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKv21_0gCRYban00

The Daily Morning Astorian, on June 16, 1885, reported a jail break.

"At an early hour Sunday morning, five of the prisoners in the county jail got out of that place, went down to the Astoria Packing Co., took Pete Anderson's fishing boat and got away."

The men were led by the notorious Frank Clark, the "Lone Star Fisherman," Matt Clifford, who was in for larceny, and George Smith, George Thompson and Jonathan Chambers, in for larceny and vagrancy.

"The only reason the remainder of the prisoners didn't get out is because they didn't want to," the paper stated.

The manner of escape was a bit convoluted. Clark burned a hole in his cell floor and dug out two boulders, which he wrapped in a blanket. Using leverage, a noose and the boulders, he sprang a metal bar that held the doors closed, and they were off.

"The outside doors offered little resistance, and with little additional effort the gang got their freedom … If the sheriff and his deputies are expected to keep prisoners, they ought either be furnished with a place that cannot be opened with a toothpick to keep them in, or else given a guard. As it is, the thing is ridiculous.

"The only first-class feature of that 'jail' is the price it cost. With a little addition-expenditure it could be turned into a good $16,000 chicken coop ($482,000 now), but as a jail it is a monumental failure."

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

42-foot fishing vessel catches fire off the coast of Oregon

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - U.S Coast Guard crews responded to a fire on a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon early Saturday morning. USCG said they received a distress call at around 6:30 a.m., about 2 miles West of Manzanita Beach. One person...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested in Centralia for trafficking fentanyl, meth

Two men were arrested Tuesday in possession of 8 pounds of methamphetamine and 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills, the Centralia Police Department announced Wednesday. The arrests were made by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), made up of members from the Centralia and Chehalis police departments, the Washington State Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
kptv.com

Kalama High School teen arrested, charged with hate crime

KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - A Kalama teen was arrested this week and charged with a hate crime after investigators said he targeted a transgender student at his high school. The 16-year-old boy was also charged with assault. The victim, who is also a minor, attends Kalama High School with the suspect. According to the Kalama Police Department, the attack happened on June 6. The attack was recorded on video and in it, you can see the two students exchanging punches.
Chronicle

Chehalis Woman Accused of Lighting Man on Fire in Morton on Saturday

A Chehalis woman is facing assault and arson charges after she allegedly lit a man on fire in Morton on Saturday. Tamara E. Kiviaho, 63, is accused of throwing a tire at the sleeping victim before pouring rubbing alcohol on the victim and lighting him on fire. The victim later told police he “ran outside and rolled around in the grass to put the fire out,” according to court documents.
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Astoria Packing Co
KXRO.com

Ocean Shores Police warn of scam

The Ocean Shores Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that a resident reported. According to a release, the resident notified police after receiving several calls from someone claiming to be with “Ocean Shores Utilities.”. The caller reportedly told the resident that they needed to pay to...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Channel 6000

Man hospitalized after alleged hotel employee shot him in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dispute between an alleged hotel employee and another man led to a shooting at the Monticello Hotel in Longview on Wednesday, authorities said. The Longview Police Department said the shooting happened just after midnight. Responding officers found one man down on the ground with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Smith
Chronicle

Lewis County Republicans to Vote on Recall of Current Chairman

After party leadership unsuccessfully called for his resignation last month, the Lewis County Republicans will vote in July on a possible recall of current party Chairman Brandon Svenson. He is also the mayor of Winlock. In a letter obtained by The Chronicle, party leaders called for a special meeting on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Feds mull building nuke plant in Centralia

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is considering constructing a nuclear power plant to replace either one or both coal-fired power plants in Centralia. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), a think tank managed by DOE’s Office of Science, submitted an April 2021 study to DOE analyzing the feasibility of replacing Centralia Big Hanaford Power Plant’s one or both coal-fired power plants with small modular reactors (SMRs). The report is titled, "Techno-economic Assessment for Generation III+ Small Modular Reactor Deployments in the Pacific Northwest." The full text is attached to this story.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Oregonian

Target to open new Washington County store in July

Target will open a new store in Washington County’s Cedar Mill neighborhood on July 17. The Minneapolis big-box giant will be taking over a 49,000-square-foot space at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road. The site was once home to a Bales and Lamb Marketplace, a longtime independent grocery chain in the Portland area that closed its stores in 2019.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
99
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy