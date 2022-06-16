In One Ear: 'A monumental failure'

The Daily Morning Astorian, on June 16, 1885, reported a jail break.

"At an early hour Sunday morning, five of the prisoners in the county jail got out of that place, went down to the Astoria Packing Co., took Pete Anderson's fishing boat and got away."

The men were led by the notorious Frank Clark, the "Lone Star Fisherman," Matt Clifford, who was in for larceny, and George Smith, George Thompson and Jonathan Chambers, in for larceny and vagrancy.

"The only reason the remainder of the prisoners didn't get out is because they didn't want to," the paper stated.

The manner of escape was a bit convoluted. Clark burned a hole in his cell floor and dug out two boulders, which he wrapped in a blanket. Using leverage, a noose and the boulders, he sprang a metal bar that held the doors closed, and they were off.

"The outside doors offered little resistance, and with little additional effort the gang got their freedom … If the sheriff and his deputies are expected to keep prisoners, they ought either be furnished with a place that cannot be opened with a toothpick to keep them in, or else given a guard. As it is, the thing is ridiculous.

"The only first-class feature of that 'jail' is the price it cost. With a little addition-expenditure it could be turned into a good $16,000 chicken coop ($482,000 now), but as a jail it is a monumental failure."