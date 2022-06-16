In One Ear: Goondocks chatter

An intriguing bit of Goonies lore was posted on The Goonies 35th Anniversary Facebook page by Kenny Nix: A teeny-sized and blurry film clip originally on TikTok showing "the ending after the ending" — the Goonies, the day after saving the Goondocks, talking about what they are doing next, introduced by Paul Johnston-Naylor (@gooniedad). And the answers are:

"Motor City," Data (Ke Huy Quan) said. "My dad's going to be a shipping clerk at the Detroit radio plant."

"My dad wants to stick around the San Andreas fault," Mouth (Corey Feldman) explained. "He says there's going to be a lot of plumbing action there some day."

"My dad's taking us to New York," Chunk (Jeff Cohen) announced. "C'mon Big Guy (talking to Sloth (John Matuszak) … My dad thinks he can get the Big Guy a job with the Rangers as head goalie. My big brother."

"My dad's taking us up to Canada," Stef (Martha Plimpton) told the others. "He says we're going to stay wherever the mackerel run."

"We're not sticking around, either," Andy (Kerri Green) added. "Daddy's moving his legal practice to Boston, and sending me to Sarah Lawrence."

"We don't have a plan yet," Mikey (Sean Astin) revealed. "My dad just stares at stuff. So we're going to move in with my grandmother until we can get one end to meet the other end, whatever that means."

Most would say they're glad this clip never made it into the film. The original, upbeat ending, would be hard to top.

So where does this film clip come from? "This footage, and several other clips," Astin explained, "were archived and originally digitized and shared two years ago by Mark Marshall, production assistant on the film.