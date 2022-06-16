Heard of microweddings? This East Hanover event space has been made over to host them

David Alan, owner of David Alan Caterers, was inspired to revamp his event space by the rise of microweddings.

Never heard of them? That's because they're a relatively new concept.

The wedding website The Knot describes microweddings as a full wedding — with vows and a reception — just with a smaller guest list. During the pandemic, these smaller weddings expectantly (and in many cases due to necessity) became more popular.

The website New Jersey Bride points out that at microweddings, because the guest list is smaller, the couple may have more money to splurge for add-ons. There's even an entire wedding planning company called NJ Microwedding , based in Princeton, that specializes in Central Jersey weddings for 25 people or less.

With this newfound interest, Alan saw an opportunity to completely re-do his space to fit such events.

The room has been changed from an all-white 50s-style to what Alan calls “farmhouse glam," semi-inspired by his love of HomeGoods' decor.

“I always go into HomeGoods, and I’m like, ‘Let me buy everything in the store,’” he said. He pulled from its quirky yet chic aesthetic often found in the furnishings and decor when overhauling his East Hanover event space, called The Warehouse.

The Warehouse now has the look of a trendy, chic saloon. Rustic barn doors, a brown leather couch with curved arms and warm chandeliers in intricate old-school shapes give the space a quaint charm, in contrast to the often blank-slate look of most event spaces.

“I wanted it to be very cool and relaxing,” said Alan.

Alan is best known as a caterer through his main business David Alan Caterers. But, he also has a shop that sells prepared foods like salads, sandwiches and wraps called David Alan’s Marketplace.

The Warehouse is 2,000-square-feet and can hold about 60 people comfortably. It includes a 12-foot bar, a buffet and an open kitchen. The room also connects to another 2,000-square-foot space with more seating.

“There’s no hiding behind walls,” said Alan. “People love to see how things are made, and with this open kitchen they can.”

And, Alan said, microweddings at The Warehouse are typically affordable. The cost per guest is negotiable depending on what add-ons the client wants (including a DJ, higher-priced dishes and the like). But, he assures, “no one will ever walk away because of price.”

The Warehouse is at 12-16 Littell Road, East Hanover; 973-520-0533. Go to davidalanwarehouse.com more information.

