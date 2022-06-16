Mercedes Has Told Dealers CLE Will Replace Two-Door C And E: Report

Tesla's very first factory is now more productive than it has ever been in its entire life; and Elon Musk is looking for locations to build the next Gigafactory. An important part of Tesla's plan is to make the company even bigger: in order to satisfy this need for growth, the company is not only preparing the opening of new factories, but also making the current plants even more productive. The Fremont plant, Tesla's very first and original, is more productive than in its entire history. Let´s take into account that Elon Musk bought the factory from Toyota and General Motors, and that at the time it established itself as one of the most active in the country.

FREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO