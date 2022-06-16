ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes Has Told Dealers CLE Will Replace Two-Door C And E: Report

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utility vehicles continue to be in high demand in the United States – not only in the mainstream segment but also in the premium league. Mercedes-Benz is one of the automakers that are most dependent on its SUV range and it has decided to trim down its lineup of sedans and...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

Related
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes, VW Group Are OK With Potential 2035 EU Combustion Engine Ban

Last week, the European Commission voted to uphold the proposed ban on sales of new passenger cars with internal combustion engines in the European Union starting from 2035. The new law – still subject to discussions between member states later this year – provoked reactions from Europe’s largest economies with Germany and France saying the plan is too ambitious and costly and will have a great negative impact on the industry. However, two of the largest automakers on the continent, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, declared they believe the plan is achievable.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for ultra-lux SUV

Mercedes-Benz looks to be in the early stages of development of an update for its Maybach GLS-Class, the ultra-luxury version of the full-size GLS-Class. The current-generation GLS-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, with the Maybach version arriving a year later. In Mercedes tradition, the GLS-Class...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cle#Vehicles#German#Automotive News
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Flying Spur S goes for darker take on the luxury sedan

Following the launch of the Bentley Bentayga S, Continental GT S, and Continental GTC S, Bentley on Monday announced an "S" version of the 2023 Flying Spur sedan. Set to make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur S gets similar upgrades to the other Bentley S models. That means the focus is mainly on cosmetic changes, including darkened exterior trim.
HOME & GARDEN
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: Ford’s Cruise-O-Matic and the C Family of Automatic Transmissions (Part III)

We pick up our Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission coverage again today, as Ford’s first mass-produced gearbox found its stride in the Fifties. As consumers turned toward automatic transmissions in their two- and four-door domestic iron, they also turned toward more powerful V8 engines and big chrome bumpers and tail fins. Detroit’s manufacturers had to respond, and Ford’s answer was a second-generation Ford-O-Matic, the FX and MX. Both transmissions were marketed under the new Cruise-O-Matic moniker, while a new generation two-speed auto became the bargain basement Ford-O-Matic.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Confirmed For September Debut With Naturally Aspirated V12

Let’s dial our imaginary time machine to September 2018 when Ferrari announced the Purosangue during its Capital Markets Day. Nearly four years later, it still hasn't been revealed, but the wait is nearly over. Come September, the house of Maranello will present its first-ever SUV, complete with the mighty V12 engine. The announcement was made today at the same Capital Markets Day event during which a few other tidbits were also disclosed.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Fremont Factory Reaches Record Figures: More Cars Than Ever

Tesla's very first factory is now more productive than it has ever been in its entire life; and Elon Musk is looking for locations to build the next Gigafactory. An important part of Tesla's plan is to make the company even bigger: in order to satisfy this need for growth, the company is not only preparing the opening of new factories, but also making the current plants even more productive. The Fremont plant, Tesla's very first and original, is more productive than in its entire history. Let´s take into account that Elon Musk bought the factory from Toyota and General Motors, and that at the time it established itself as one of the most active in the country.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
motor1.com

Toyota drops new photos of award-winning Compact Cruiser EV study

In December 2021, Toyota Motor Company surprised the world by revealing 16 upcoming battery electric vehicles from the Toyota and Lexus brands. One of them, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, is already on sale, while another, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, will follow later this year. One of the most interesting of the slew of EV concepts projected to gradually enter production by the end of the decade was undoubtedly the boxy Compact Cruiser EV.
CARS
RideApart

Norton Motorcycles Announces Ambitious Electric Bike Development Plans

Ever since TVS acquired Norton Motorcycles back in 2020, the possibility of future Norton electrification has raised its head more than once. You can’t really call it a rumor when TVS joint managing director Sudarshan Venu was the one who brought it up in an interview all the way back in 2020. He was speculating about what Norton’s path forward might be, and suggesting (but not declaring) that it could be a viable path.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Microlino 2.0 Production Starts, First Cars Going To Swiss Buyers

With plenty of demand to boost its confidence in its chances of success (thanks to the around 30,000 reservations it says to have gathered), electric vehicle startup Micro Mobility Systems has just announced that it has begun building its cute Microlino 2.0 micro car inspired by the classic BMW Isetta bubble car. The company plans to build a first run of 999 vehicles this summer from its factory in Italy and deliver them to customers.
CARS
insideevs.com

Urban Arrow Updates Its Family Cargo Electric Bikes

Amsterdam-based Urban Arrow has been producing its Family Cargo range of electric-assist bikes for a couple of years now. This utility-focused micro-mobility device is meant to transport you, your family, and your belongings from point A to B in comfort, efficiency, and fun—kinda like a tiny car on two wheels.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Ford Losing Money On Every Mustang Mach-E Sold

As chip shortages, supply chain issues, and the war between Russia and Ukraine wreak havoc on the automotive industry, manufacturers have had to increase vehicle prices at an astronomical rate. No type of automobile has been affected greater than the EV, no doubt due to its heavy reliance on semiconductor chips to function. But while Tesla has increased prices multiple times in recent months, some manufacturers have retained the affordability of their models. One such manufacturer is Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. But now it's emerged that Ford is no longer turning a profit on the Mach-E, despite slight inflation-related price increases, as rising production costs mean that in keeping its mainstream EV affordable, the Blue Oval is potentially taking a hit on every car it produces.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Stock Drops 12 Percent During Week Of June 13th – June 17th, 2022

The value of Ford stock dropped during the June 13th, 2022 – June 17th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $11.23, which represents a 12 percent dip, or $1.52 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.75. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
MARKETS
torquenews.com

Kia's EV6 GT Has 585 Horsepower And E-LSD

Kia's high-performance electric flagship will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. The Kia EV6 GT is set to debut at this month's Goodwood Festival of Speed with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup good for 585 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Featuring a slew of driver-focused...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes GLC Coupe Makes Spy Photo Debut With Swoopy Roofline

It's easy to criticize the coupe-SUV for its somewhat odd shape, compromised practicality, and the premium it commands over the traditional body style. However, people seem to love these cars, so much so they're no longer a luxury-only affair. The French have their Renault Arkana and Citroën C4, while Peugeot is within months of unveiling the 4008. For something with more pizzazz, the second-generation Mercedes GLC Coupe is on its way.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy