Credit Suisse Plans to Call $1.5 Billion AT1 Instrument

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse plans to call its $1.5 billion 7.125% high-trigger Tier 1 capital instrument for redemption on July 29,...

money.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Buffett's Dairy Queen Loses Lawsuit Over 'Blizzard' Name

(Reuters) - A federal judge ruled that Dairy Queen cannot stop W.B. Mason Co from selling "Blizzard" bottled spring water, the same name the unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc uses for a popular ice cream product. In a 217-page decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Salmon firm’s plan to fly fish in its own Boeing 757 alarms campaigners

A salmon farming company has bought a Boeing 757 in a race to get its fresh fish on to the plates of diners in Manhattan in less than 24 hours. The Faroese firm Bakkafrost, which also owns the Scottish Salmon Company, argues it can cut its carbon footprint by flying its own jet across the Atlantic and minimise waste by getting its fish to its US customers faster.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Nigeria Blocking Repatriation of $450 Million Foreign Airline Revenue, IATA Says

DOHA (Reuters) - Nigeria is withholding $450 million in revenue international carriers operating in the country have earned, an executive at the world's largest airlines association said on Sunday. Africa's largest economy has restricted access to foreign currency for imports and for investors seeking to repatriate their profits as the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Cape Verde Budgets $85 Million to Cushion Ukraine War Fallout

PRAIA (Reuters) - Cape Verde will spend around $85 million on emergency subsidies and fiscal measures this year to mitigate the rise in food and fuel prices brought by the war in Ukraine, the Atlantic archipelago's government said on Monday. The percentage of Cape Verdeans facing a food crisis currently...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zurich#Reuters#At1
US News and World Report

9 Best ETFs to Buy for a Recession

These funds contain more defensive holdings that may outperform during a downturn. These ETFs are interesting ways to play an increasingly likely recession. The prospect of a recession is on the minds of American consumers. Soaring gas prices, technology-sector layoffs, high goods prices and rising interest rates – including a recent 75-basis-point hike – are all sounding alarm bells for a downturn. However, the economy has not officially entered into a recession yet, as defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline (in terms of gross domestic product) in conjunction with other lagging indicators like rising unemployment and lowered household spending. However, proactive investors can try to mitigate this risk by pivoting their portfolio to less-leveraged, less-speculative and less-cyclical holdings. High-quality companies with strong balance sheets, low debt, good cash flow and reserves, and essential products and services may be poised to outperform. Here's a list of nine ETFs to buy that hold such assets.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Hits Near 7-Year High Vs Dollar as Tax Payments Loom

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget. By 1219 GMT, the rouble soared 1.2% to 55.75 against the dollar,...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

BOJ and Govt Closely Coordinating on FX, Kuroda Says After Meeting PM

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank hoped to respond appropriately on currency markets in close coordination with the government, issuing a fresh warning against recent sharp yen falls. "I told the prime minister that recent rapid yen moves were undesirable," Kuroda told...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Malaysia Airlines Nearing Decision on Replacing 21 A330s - CEO

DOHA (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines plans to announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday. "We are in a late stage of the process. We are looking at one-to-one replacement...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

