Heat Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Davidson, De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Lyon; Todd; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Christian County in south central Kentucky Caldwell County in western Kentucky Trigg County in western Kentucky Northern Todd County in south central Kentucky Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 820 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beech Grove to near Olney to near Eddyville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Princeton around 840 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Crofton and Cobb. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 42 and 75. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 68 and 90. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 7 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO