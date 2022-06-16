ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes a bill giving police security to families of Supreme Court justices

By Ayana Archie
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxiUR_0gCRQpQ300
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Patrick Semansky/AP

A bill that would grant security to families of Supreme Court justices passed the House of Representatives this week and will now go to President Joe Biden for a decision.

The bill proceeded on Tuesday with 396 House members voting in favor of the legislation, and 27 House members — all Democrats — voting against it.

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act would provide police protection to the immediate families of the nine justices and other officers of the court, if the "Marshal determines such protection is necessary," the legislation says.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and unanimously passed the Senate last month.

"Threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families are disgraceful, and attempts to intimidate and influence the independence of our judiciary cannot be tolerated," Cornyn said in a previous statement.

Earlier this week, anti-Semitic fliers were found near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland, the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed.

In May, a protest and vigil was organized at Justice Samuel Alito's house following a leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that, if unchanged, would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that federally legalized abortions.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
Washington Examiner

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blames string of mass shootings on 'absent fathers'

In the wake of several deadly shootings across the nation, including in his home state of Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed numerous mass murderers are "raised with absent fathers." Cruz spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston over the weekend. His speech condemned the recent wave of...
UVALDE, TX
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Police#U S Supreme Court#Court Case#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#House#Democrats#Republican#Senate#Anti Semitic
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Fearing Supreme Court ruling, Mayor Adams trying to set gun carry limits

NEW YORK -- With the Supreme Court poised to overturn all or part of New York's right-to-carry law, Mayor Eric Adams is devising a plan to get lawmakers to pass federal, state and local laws to limit as much as possible the places where gun owners can bring their weapons.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is trying to get out ahead of a possible ruling that he says is giving him nightmares.Think about it, the people who now can only bring their weapons to a gun range may soon be able to openly carry them wherever they go....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy