Congress & Courts

Confederate Flag Holder Found Guilty Of Obstruction After Storming U.S. Capitol

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
 3 days ago

A man who carried a Confederate flag while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been found guilty of obstruction.

Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter went to Washington to attend former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally and were among the first rioters to enter the Capitol during the attack, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office .

Seefried was later spotted with the flag while he and Hunter were “part of a larger group” of people who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and “verbally confronted” other officers, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement .

Kevin Seefried, seen above, was found guilty of charges connected with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Trevor McFadden also noted evidence that Seefried used his flag to go after Goodman, CBS News reported .  Goodman was later honored for his attempt to lead rioters away from the Senate chamber.

Seefried and Hunter were found guilty of a felony obstruction charge and four misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol. Seefried’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Hunter, who was acquitted of some charges due to unclear evidence over damaging a window, will be sentenced on Sept. 23, CBS News reported .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

