Slightly cooler, but still hot: Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Summer arrives June 21 and that means that just days later it’s time for Mayfield Heights’ annual summer celebration, Unity Days. From June 24-26, Mayfield Heights’s City Park, located off Chelmsford Road, will be the place for residents to enjoy food, beverages, live music, children’s activities and, perhaps most popular of all, Saturday (June 25) night’s fireworks display. Another popular element of Unity Days is the annual parade, which will step off at 1 p.m. June 26 at the Greens of Lyndhurst Shopping Plaza, and proceed along Mayfield Road to Golden Gate Shopping Center.
