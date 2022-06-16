ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Slightly cooler, but still hot: Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was hot in Cleveland on Wednesday, but not record-setting hot. Temperatures topped out at 95 degrees, just short of matching the record for the date of 97 degrees, set in 1954. Records...

Hope for a better future: Caitlin Johnson

Guest columnist Caitlin Johnson is the communications director of Policy Matters Ohio and lives in Shaker Heights. These days, I’m clinging to what gives me hope for the future. I find it in Starbucks workers across the country banding together to demand fair treatment at work -- and winning,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Phil Bova, retired college basketball referee, giving 4 library presentations

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio native and retired college basketball referee Phil Bova is scheduled to give four presentations at Cuyahoga County Public Library branches. Bova, an animated speaker, and Nick Frostino wrote the entertaining 2019 book, “Throwing Back the Chair,” a breezy, fun memoir filled with colorful anecdotes about his time working Big Ten and NCAA basketball games over three decades.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Northeast Ohio
Thousands attend Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest (photos)

CLEVELAND-- Thousands gathered on Mall C in downtown Cleveland Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth during the Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest. The festival featured two stages with music by Grammy Award winner Keyon Harrold, with special guest and Grammy Award winner Bilal, DJ’s and dance performances. Throughout the mall, visitors could participate in a variety of activities, including roller skating, dancing, mural drawing, and eating from a wide selection of food trucks and vendors and shopping at a vendor village, spotlighting Black businesses and entrepreneurs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Red-hot Cleveland Guardians excited to test themselves against tough schedule ahead

LOS ANGELES -- The schedule sometimes dictates the fortune of the team that has to follow it. In the 26 games (16% of the season) the Guardians played from May 17 through Thursday, they went 16-10. In playing their best baseball of the season, they went from being 7 1/2 games out of first place in the AL Central on May 29 to two games behind the first-place Twins headed into Friday’s three-game series against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Marker commemorating historic 1967 Cleveland Summit is unveiled

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On June 4, 1967, a dozen Black men gathered in Cleveland and risked their reputations and careers in a show of civil-rights solidarity with Muhammad Ali. Those 12 names are now etched in a tasteful black monument embedded in the ground along Euclid Avenue on the city’s East Side, a symbol of their strength and what they stood for. Dignitaries, politicians, Cleveland Cavaliers and NBA officials, former athletes and others celebrated the historic moment where the summit took place. The Marcus Graham Project was the design force behind the monument; the base is in place, the rest of the artistic tribute will be installed this fall.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mayfield Heights Unity Days are June 24-26; community center/pool groundbreaking is June 24

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Summer arrives June 21 and that means that just days later it’s time for Mayfield Heights’ annual summer celebration, Unity Days. From June 24-26, Mayfield Heights’s City Park, located off Chelmsford Road, will be the place for residents to enjoy food, beverages, live music, children’s activities and, perhaps most popular of all, Saturday (June 25) night’s fireworks display. Another popular element of Unity Days is the annual parade, which will step off at 1 p.m. June 26 at the Greens of Lyndhurst Shopping Plaza, and proceed along Mayfield Road to Golden Gate Shopping Center.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

