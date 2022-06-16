Slightly cooler, but still hot: Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On June 4, 1967, a dozen Black men gathered in Cleveland and risked their reputations and careers in a show of civil-rights solidarity with Muhammad Ali. Those 12 names are now etched in a tasteful black monument embedded in the ground along Euclid Avenue on the city’s East Side, a symbol of their strength and what they stood for. Dignitaries, politicians, Cleveland Cavaliers and NBA officials, former athletes and others celebrated the historic moment where the summit took place. The Marcus Graham Project was the design force behind the monument; the base is in place, the rest of the artistic tribute will be installed this fall.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO