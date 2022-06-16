ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf, rocks: Old-school US Open on tap at The Country Club

By EDDIE PELLS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uq7wN_0gCRKebC00
1 of 6

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The 2022 U.S. Open most certainly has not been supersized.

Some might say its length — a modest 7,254 yards — is more reasonable than in the recent past. Nobody will argue that some of the holes on the classic layout at The Country Club are downright short.

The USGA brought its top-line event — the toughest test in golf — to an old-school course built on a small piece of property, the sort of layout that is becoming more obsolete in big-time golf. It has a drivable par-4, a reachable par 5, and will also feature a par-3 that could play less than 100 yards.

After a week of handwringing about the future of the sport and the defections to the breakaway LIV Tour, the actual golf starts Thursday on a course that will remind some of the old days.

“Really a cool style of golf,” said top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, hoping to add a U.S. Open title to the green jacket he won at the Masters earlier this year.

Scheffler and 155 others will be forced to think their way around a course filled with blind tee shots. In practice rounds, players were finding their lines by looking at flags far in the distance and fescue-covered rocks perched on hills just ahead.

It has two holes, the third and fourth, that essentially share the same fairway, with the shots going in opposite directions.

There are big doglegs — the famed 17th hole (Think Francis Ouimet and the celebration at the 1999 Ryder Cup ) measures only 375 yards but has a massive crook in the middle guarded by a tree line on the left and four bunkers that jut into the left side of the fairway. One of them, “The Vardon Bunker,” essentially cost Harry Vardon the U.S. Open in the stretch against Ouimet in 1913.

It is a craggy, New England-style golf course, the likes of which have largely been left behind in professional golf as equipment and athleticism force everything to get bigger.

Bringing the U.S. Open back to The Country Club for the first time since 1988 marks a sizable leap of faith for an organization that has often staked the reputation of its biggest event to the winner’s relationship to par. But a look at recent history shows that a supersized course is not a guarantee of keeping the numbers down.

The four rounds at Erin Hills all measured more than 7,700 yards and are the four longest course setups in U.S. Open history. Brooks Koepka won that title with a score of 16-under par.

The 2012 winner at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Webb Simpson, came in at a modest 1 over on a course listed at a modest 7,170 yards. Some suspected the course setup there was impacted by the previous year, when Rory McIlroy tore up 7,574-yard Congressional and won with a record score of 268.

But The Country Club’s welcome back was really triggered in 2013. Justin Rose won with a score of 1 over at Merion, an old-style course on a tiny piece of property outside of Philadelphia. The layout didn’t measure 7,000 yards.

“There were just too many hurdles to overcome,” the USGA’s chief championships officer, John Bodenhamer, said of the prospect of coming back to The Country Club. “But ... 2013 changed our perspective.”

Part of this week’s drama will include the par-3 11th hole, which measures 131 yards on the scorecard but could be reduced into double-digits for part of this tournament. That’s a distinction that has long been reserved for the most picturesque hole in golf, the seventh at Pebble Beach with its green jutting into the pacific. It’s possible here because of the severe bunkering front and left, a 10-foot drop off in back into gnarly brush and a downhill tee shot to a green that slopes back to front.

The par-four fifth hole measures 310 yards. It is uphill but well within reach from the tee, and heavily bunkered.

Part of what will give The Country Club its bite are the greens. They are heavily sloped — from back to front, or sideways In total, the putting surfaces average only about 4,400 square feet per green, the second-smallest green complex, behind Pebble Beach, in championship golf.

The par-5 eighth is reachable at 557 yards. The par-4 ninth measures 427 yards but it is severely downhill.

“What you’ll see on this golf course is an ebb and flow like nowhere else,” Bodenhamer promises.

Once the players reach the 12th, they figure to be looking at a typical U.S. Open test, though even within that realm, there figure to be some iron shots off some tees, especially the 17th.

“I love it, mate,” said Cam Smith, the Aussie who is ranked sixth in the world. “Probably my favorite U.S. Open venue I’ve been to.”

The next four days will determine whether the USGA agrees.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

US Open: Dustin Johnson does have one small regret about LIV Golf

One thing you can expect with Dustin Johnson is that he rarely answers questions in too much detail. And at the US Open, this was no different. Johnson, 37, currently sits in T-31 before moving day after making the cut with two strokes to spare. Johnson was the highest-profile LIV...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

US Open: Golf fans react to Patrick Reed's interesting shirt on day three

Golf fans have been reacting to Patrick Reed's interesting golf shirt on day three of the US Open at Brookline. Reed rocked up to Brookline on Saturday wearing a G/FORE Offset Stripe Polo shirt from the brand's latest 2022 range. Check out the very much "offset stripe" look below:. Judging...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from new record $17.5 million pool

Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will now pay out $17.5 million to those who made the weekend cut. That's officially the largest purse in major championship history.
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf World#Golf Course#The Country Club#Usga#Liv Tour#Masters
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Zalatoris gives touching message to Matt Fitzpatrick’s father on 18th green after US Open finale

Will Zalatoris congratulated Matt Fitzpatrick’s father and paid tribute to his son after coming agonisingly close to victory at the US Open.Fitzpatrick made a par on the 18th green at Brookline and then watched as Zalatoris missed his birdie putt which would have forced a play-off. It was the Englishman’s first major title, won at the same Massachusetts course where he won the US Amateur title in 2013.Zalatoris was immediately commiserated by Fitzpatrick’s family including his brother Alex, who like Zalatoris played golf at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and his father Russell, who embraced the 25-year-old American and...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler could be on the verge of another major tournament victory on Sunday. The PGA Tour star is currently leading the 2022 U.S. Open. He's at -6 for the tournament through five holes. Scheffler is looking like the best golfer in the field right now. We could be seeing...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Matthew Fitzpatrick Wins Richest U.S. Open as USGA Casts Doubt on LIV

Click here to read the full article. Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old from England who’s won eight times in Europe, nabbed his first win on the PGA Tour in an emphatic manner, by taking the U.S. Open on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Fitzpatrick took home the $3.15 million winner’s check after shooting a final-round 68 for a 6-under 274 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., the course where 20-year-old Francis Ouimet outdueled two English stars of the game in 1913 to put golf on the map in the U.S. The impact of Ouimet’s...
GOLF
Golf.com

Two controversial US Open rulings tested the limits of golf’s rule book

The Rules of Golf, and the thousands of sub-rules and interpretations within them, are voluminous for a reason: On a 150-acre playing field just about anything can and does happen. On occasion, though, the laws of the golfing land alone are not enough to decide a ruling. Sometimes, a player’s...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open but his caddie Billy Foster's tears nearly stole the show... and with stories such as staying in hotels 'too dirty for rats' and pranking Tiger Woods while stuck in the toilet, he is one of golf's great characters

It was Matt Fitzpatrick who joined the history books by winning the US Open on Sunday night, but in the aftermath of victory on the 18th green at the Country Club in Brookline, it was his caddie who almost stole the show. Billy Foster was in floods of tears as...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here is the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic

It wasn’t a major, but the Meijer LPGA Classic had just as much drama and star-power as that other tournament going on outside of Boston on Sunday afternoon. With a closing one-under 71 at Blythewood Country Club in Belmont, Mich., to lift her to 18 under for the tournament, Jennifer Kupcho found her way into a three-player playoff with Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire. The recently minted Chevron Championship winner then proceeded to claim her second career LPGA win on the second extra hole.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie kissed the flag on the 18th hole after U.S. Open win and golf fans loved it

Matt Fitzpatrick is a major champion for the first time in his career after winning a thrilling U.S. Open by one stroke at The Country Club in Brookline, Ma. It was an incredible week at the legendary venue and it ended with Fitzpatrick getting the biggest victory of his life thanks to one of the best shots of his life from the fairway bunker on 18.
BROOKLINE, MA
The Independent

LIV Golf has ‘compelling’ case to play for ranking points, Greg Norman claims

Greg Norman believes LIV Golf have a “compelling” case to be allowed to award world ranking points in future events.The LIV Golf Invitational Series is comprised of 54-hole events with just 48 players and no cut, with the first taking place in England last week and the next scheduled for Portland, Oregon at the end of the month.Although each event has a prize fund of $25m (£20.4m) and the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have joined the breakaway circuit, the lack of world ranking points is a stumbling block to attracting other players.Players ranked in...
PORTLAND, OR
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Travelers Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

USGA CEO responds to heavy criticism of US Open broadcast

Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, has defended the quality of the coverage of the US Open in America after it came under heavy fire from golf fans. No Laying Up, the popular golf podcast, criticised the coverage which was brought to American viewers by NBC and Peacock. It seems their comment was aimed at the number of adverts during the tournament.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

951K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy