Corpus Christi, TX

Yamaha Rightwaters™, Coastal Conservation Association®, Harte Research Institute Launch New Initiative to Determine Carbon Sequestration Value of Restored Oyster Beds

By kolomkobir
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYamaha Rightwaters recently joined forces with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s® Harte Research Institute and the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA®) to initiate a new conservation project designed to evaluate the role of oyster reefs in capturing and storing carbon in St. Charles Bay in the Gulf of Mexico. The ultimate goal is...

