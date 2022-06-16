Stories the best parts of fishing

Mike Romine was disappointed Tuesday that we didn’t take the bream fishing trip he had planned. He mentioned it Saturday when he noted that the moon was almost full. Bream spawn on the full moon, and that’s when you catch the big ones. On Tuesday, Romine’s boat...
If you want to spend your vacation near the beautiful waters of Lake Hamilton, then look for cabins that are just a few miles away. There are a variety of options for your getaway, but if you want to get away from it all and still be close to town, you should stay in a log cabin. The Hot Springs Log Cabin features a one-bedroom plus loft with warm wood finishes and barn accents. You can also find a fully equipped kitchen in this cabin. Besides that, it’s conveniently located near downtown Hot Springs. It also features a large trellis for comfortable outdoor seating. If you’re a watersports enthusiast, this is the perfect cabin for you.
It’s perfectly legal to be naked in Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park. Yes, you read that right – the caveat being as long as you’re in the Buckstaff Bathhouse! Simply don your birthday suit and soak your troubles away when you visit this historic bathhouse within one of the most unique national parks in the country.
CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured by a wildlife expert are gaining traction. Cole Harken is a wildlife expert living in Conway. He told content partner KARK he was headed out on the lake last week searching for fish when he came across the alligator.
As a kid born in the 1980s, I probably wouldn’t have ever known about motor courts if I hadn’t seen the movie “It Happened One Night.” This classic movie stars Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. Without giving away too much, it’s about a couple driving cross country and staying overnight in motor courts. I was scandalized when I was little. This unmarried couple slept in the same room with a sheet hung between them for privacy. It makes me chuckle now that I found it shocking, especially considering this movie was a post Hay’s Code production and featured fully clothed characters, twin beds and nary a passionate kiss.
Some places have a lightness to them. All patios, by definition, are breezy and laid back, but there’s a distinct comfort at restaurants that can pull off casual, laid-back elegance without breaking a sweat. Cheers in the Heights is one of those Little Rock restaurants that balances effortless coolness...
It is up to you on whether to call them “hidden gems” or “underrated places,” but one thing is for certain, these 10 restaurants in Little Rock deserve a lot more attention than what they get. 1. Taqueria El Palenque. Where do I begin? Taqueria El...
If my budget allowed, I’d hire the designer who decorated The Reserve at Hot Springs – the décor is elegant, homey with gorgeous fabrics, plenty of comfortable seating areas and practical touches. I could have lounged on the front porch all day. This 12-bedroom property housed in...
If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. It will kick off with a parade at 2 p.m., followed by a festival and fireworks show. The event is family-friendly. Watch the video above for more information.
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) – A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli. According to the Heber Springs Community Center, Sandy Beach will be closed until further notice per the health department. Officials said the water was tested last Monday, and the results...
Miss Dogwood Ebony Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 Saturday night at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. The pageant took place at the Robinson Center in Little Rock in front of a crowd of nearly 2,000. Mitchell won a $30,000 scholarship provided by the Ted and Shannon...
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $863,010 to 37 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs, and a number of area cities were included in the awards.The grants were presented to recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit, held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
TONIGHT: After temps in the upper 90s and heat indices closer to 110°F, it’ll take more than just the sunset to cool us off. Temps overnight will be about 10 degrees above average and closer to 80°F. Mostly clear and calm wind. An isolated shower or storm is possible through the early evening, but primarily east of Little Rock.
A Harrison woman was crowned Miss Arkansas on Saturday, and a Mountain Home woman received the next highest honor. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 25-year-old Ebony Mitchell received the crown from outgoing Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, and 26-year-old Sydney Wendfeldt was the first runner-up.
LITTLE ROCK- KATV — Traditionally, most farmers grow produce on rows and acres of land, but one Little Rock man says it's possible grow produce on almost any type of land; even in rocks. 'Urban Farming' is a growing industry across the country that provides food to families locally...
Beginning his barbecue journey in 2016 with a food truck, Jordan Wright has established a loyal ‘que scene in the Northwestern part of the state. That of course means that right now if you want some Wright’s Barbecue you’ll have to hoof it to their brick ‘n mortar locations in Fayetteville or Bentonville. However, on a recent visit to Little Rock, Wright pinged the capital city just a little before lunchtime, leading its loyal Twitter followers to some excitement and speculation that there might be some 100% wood-fire pit ‘que coming to The Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating after a bronze sculpture was stolen from Riverfront Park this past week, the city's Parks and Rec Department said. According to reports, the sculpture titled Jazz Player, created by Bryan Massey Sr., was taken from the city's Vogel Schwartz...
Comments / 0