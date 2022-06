Vince McMahon appeared briefly at the start of tonight’s SmackDown and did not comment on the WWE Board of Directors investigation regarding a secret hush money pact. At the start of tonight’s show, Vince McMahon appeared in front of the crowd, introduced by the ring announcer as his character Mr. McMahon, and entered the ring. He said he was there to remind the crowd of four words that open every WWE broadcast: then, now, forever, together. He then welcomed everyone to SmackDown and ended the promo.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO