Errors doom Steamers in loss to Redbirds

EDENTON — The second three-game winning streak of the young season for the Edenton Steamers came to an end Tuesday night.

Just days after putting up seven runs on the Norfolk Redbirds, the Steamers, known briefly as the Chowan County Cantaloupes for the first time ever Tuesday, were shut out for the first time this season, 4-0.

A bad defensive second inning did them in with all four Norfolk runs coming in that frame alone thanks to a combination of three errors.

“We made a few mistakes and we didn’t hit the ball,” Edenton coach Delton Stallings said. “Pitchers did their job. If our pitchers do their job, we have won a lot of baseball games, but tonight just wasn’t our night.”

Stallings has filled in for head coach Justin Hill this week as Hill is coaching baseball at the BODYARMOR State Games this week in Chapel Hill and Durham.

The game did have a promising start for Edenton (6-3, 3-3 Premier Collegiate League) as starter Blake Gipson pitched to an easy 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first and Chase Bruno got the first of his three hits on the day with a lead-off single in the bottom half.

But Bruno was caught stealing on the first pitch to the next batter and the Steamers went down quietly in the inning against Norfolk’s Jacob Raguini.

Gipson didn’t have nearly as easy a time in the second as he did in the first as he allowed a single from Trey Wright to lead off the inning.

An error at shortstop on a chopper from Jason Bosher that had a chance to turn a double play then allowed two runners on base with no one out.

Jack Morick bunted the two runners over for a sacrifice and Alex Brown hit a two-run single just by the glove of first baseman Tanner Thach to give the Redbirds (1-2, 1-2 PCL) a 2-0 lead.

Two more runs came home when a two-out popup from Aidan Feather was dropped just behind first base for a 4-0 lead.

A third error came on a stolen base attempt during the next at-bat, but Gipson earned his second of three total strikeouts to get out of the inning.

None of the four runs impacted Gipson’s earned-run average.

“In this league, when you make errors, you lose,” Stallings said.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the third when the Steamers got on base again as Bruno once again led an inning off with a hit.

Two batters later, Hunter Cole hit a line drive to right field that Trey Wright made an impressive diving play to his left on for the out. The play potentially avoided Bruno from scoring from first base.

A two-out walk to Houston Wright then had two men on base, but Raguini got out of his first jam of the day.

In the sixth, Bruno had his third lead-off single of the day and Bryce Stephens, pinch-hitting for Wright, also got a knock with two outs, but Raguini finished this jam off with a strikeout as well.

Raguini struck out five in six shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk.

Norfolk’s Bradshaw Morrison allowed a double to Alden Cottle in the seventh, Tanner Simspon allowed an infield single from Nate Paulsen in the eighth and Alex Gianascoli walked Thach in the ninth, but the Steamers couldn’t find a way to push in a run all night.

Of note, Simpson is an alumnus of Albemarle School in Elizabeth City. He helped lead the Colts to a 1A NCISAA state championship appearance as a junior in 2019 and has been playing college ball at Methodist University.

Simpson, along with the three other Redbirds on the mound, caused problems for the Steamers offense all night.

“Earlier in the year, we have had a lot of clutch wins,” Stallings said. “I was expecting it again tonight in the seventh or eighth inning for us to come through, but we just didn’t get it tonight.”

Gipson’s night on the mound for Edenton was done with after allowing a single to begin the fourth inning as Michael Allen came in and retired the next six Norfolk hitters. Allen’s last five outs were by strikeout.

Thach, fresh off being named the the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s 1A player of the year for his last high school season with the Perquimans Pirates, then moved from first base to the mound in the sixth and dominated his way through the ninth.

He struck out seven in four innings and allowed one hit.

The Daily Advance was told by Stallings and Thach that the left-hander was originally supposed to focus solely on hitting with Edenton this summer, but Thach didn’t want to fully shut his arm down, so UNC-Wilmington coach Randy Hood gave the Steamers the okay to use him sparingly on the mound.

Hill is expected to be back as the Steamers’ head coach on Friday evening.