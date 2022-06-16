ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

What to do in Silver City nm

By TravelNowSmart
travelnowsmart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to know what to do in Silver...

travelnowsmart.com

Comments / 1

Related
krwg.org

Officials: Rain falls over area affected by Black fire

On Saturday, officials reported that the Black fire was over 324,900 acres and 58 percent contained. According to Saturday's update, rainfall amounts varied in the area affected by the fire. New Mexico Highway 152 has reopened at milepost 40 in Kingston and milepost 15 in San Lorenzo. Officials have asked drivers to use caution and to be aware of increased traffic as crews continue to fight the fire. With heavy rains possible, officials also warn of erosion, flash flooding, and debris flowing onto roads. A real-time evacuation map is available. Part of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire remains closed.
SAN LORENZO, NM
Deming Headlight

Shooting victim clings to life as details unfold

DEMING – Deming police have notified family and released the name of Monday’s shooting victim. Christopher Richards, 26, is on life support in an El Paso hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and two injuries to his right arm following a daylight shooting at the Deming Manor Apartments, 1000 S. Zinc Street.
DEMING, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy