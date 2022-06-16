What to do in Silver City nm

On Saturday, officials reported that the Black fire was over 324,900 acres and 58 percent contained. According to Saturday's update, rainfall amounts varied in the area affected by the fire. New Mexico Highway 152 has reopened at milepost 40 in Kingston and milepost 15 in San Lorenzo. Officials have asked drivers to use caution and to be aware of increased traffic as crews continue to fight the fire. With heavy rains possible, officials also warn of erosion, flash flooding, and debris flowing onto roads. A real-time evacuation map is available. Part of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire remains closed.

SAN LORENZO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO