Midland City, AL

midland texas points of interest

By TravelNowSmart
travelnowsmart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttractions are actually located in Midland City....

travelnowsmart.com

Comments / 1

KBAT 99.9

The ‘Pepto Bismol House’ is One Notable Place in Midland

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Odessa residents allowed to drink tap water again

ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa may again safely drink tap water without having to first boil it, the city announced Saturday.The decision to lift the boil water order came after water samples sent for testing Friday were determined to be safe by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the city said."The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes," according to a news release posted on social media.The city said taps in 165,000...
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa Could Stand A Bit Less Of These 4 Things

We've all seen the lists... "What do we need in this area?" or "What Businesses Would You Love To See Come To West Texas?" etc etc. And there are always a lot of great suggestions-like In & Out Burger, A Water Park, and Wawa, among others. But what about things we have too much of? Things we see around every corner that should probably be spread to other areas to 'share the love', so to speak?
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Midland remains at ‘full employment’

Summer doldrums have hit the Texas labor market, according to May figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission. The commission said the unemployment rate in its Midland metropolitan statistical area (MSA) – which includes Midland and Martin counties – inched up to 3.3% in May from 3.2% in April but is well below the 5.7% reported last May.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

See Inside The Most Expensive Home In Odessa

If you've been putting off playing the lottery-maybe this will give you reason to stop and buy that tickets this afternoon. We showed you the most expensive home in Midland, now lets' travel to Odessa and see what there is to see there..... The most expensive home in Odessa is...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Medical Center Hospital hosts Moonlight Market

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System is hosting Moonlight Markets throughout the summer. "Odessa's only farmers market under the stars" will feature local produce and other products such as breads, pastries salsas, jams and more. There will also be live music and food trucks on hand. The markets...
ODESSA, TX
reporterwings.com

Odessa and the Worsening Texas Water Crisis

In the midst of a Texas summer that is regularly setting temperature records and will probably end up one of the state’s hottest ever, Odessa made national headlines when its main water line broke and left more than 165,000 residents without access to the vital resource. The break occurred...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Residents improvise as Texas city rushes to turn water on

Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa improvised emergency water supplies after a water system outage left them high and dry for days amid scorching heat, even as utility crews scrambled Wednesday to restore normal service. The city said taps in 165,000 homes and businesses lost pressure or went...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Cows get lose on I-20 in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -As of 3:50 p.m BSPD Lt. Brian Gordon tells our media partners at KBest News that the cattle incident at Hwy 350 and I-20 is expected to come to a conclusion within the next half hour. Most of the cattle had been retrieved with the exception...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas natives from local funeral home help families in Uvalde

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Two West Texas natives have taken it upon themselves to assist the families of victims in Uvalde, Texas. Michael Buentello and Heather Gonzales from Odessa, Texas are both Funeral Director Apprentices at Martinez Funeral Home. The pair is working with their sister firm in Uvalde to help those affected by the tragic […]
ODESSA, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

What you need to know about the Odessa water situation

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: According to officials with the Ector County Utility District, testing samples of water for bacteria have started. This process will take 24 hours. If the samples come back clean, then the boil water notice can be likely lifted before noon tomorrow. The City of Odessa...
ODESSA, TX
B93

These Are The National Headlines Odessa’s Water Line Break Made

The last 48 hours have been something Odessa has never seen. Heck, something that not may cities have ever seen. A water line break pretty much shutting down water to the entire city. So, it's not surprising that this incident made national headlines. Here are some of them from New York to Hawaii.
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

New Asian-inspired restaurant offers fresh dishes with a twist

A new place to eat fresh Asian food is now open in Midland. Staff at Mister Chip’s say this place is to be enjoyed with friends. “Everything here is designed to be fresh as possible,” says Front of the House Manager Timothy O’ Leary. Mister Chip’s, The...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Big Spring to have late garbage pickup

Big Spring, Texas (KOSA) -Due to unforeseen circumstances causing a staff shortage in the Sanitation Department, regular sanitation routes will be delayed on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and Friday, June 17, 2022. If your weekly garbage pickup is on Thursday or Friday and your trash is not picked up as...
BIG SPRING, TX

