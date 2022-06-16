ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Barren, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Barren; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Henry; Larue; Logan; Nelson; Oldham; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Trimble; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA JEFFERSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BULLITT HARDIN HENRY LARUE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON HART LOGAN IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY ALLEN BARREN BUTLER EDMONSON SIMPSON WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, HODGENVILLE, LA GRANGE, LEITCHFIELD, MADISON, MORGANTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, NEW CASTLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSVILLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, AND TAYLORSVILLE.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in east central Ohio South central Jefferson County in east central Ohio Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving southeast at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Bridgeport, Bethesda, Antrim, Flushing, Adena, and Brookside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Daviess, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Daviess; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Jefferson; Larue; McLean; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT DAVIESS GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HENDERSON HENRY JEFFERSON LARUE MCLEAN MEADE NELSON OHIO OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION WEBSTER
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Coshocton; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Coshocton County in east central Ohio Southwestern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glenmont, or 10 miles west of Millersburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Newcomerstown, West Lafayette, Sugarcreek, Baltic, Warsaw, Port Washington, Stone Creek, Nellie, Chili, and Walhonding. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Stark, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Stark; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Holmes County in northeastern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holmesville, or 8 miles north of Millersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Wooster, Massillon, Minerva, Brewster, Navarre, Shreve, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Holmesville, Wilmot, Mount Eaton, Winesburg, Apple Creek, Beach City, Fredericksburg, Robertsville and Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Tornado Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Guernsey County, including the following locations Antrim, Birmingham and Fairview. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

