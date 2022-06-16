ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

An extra 60,600 Australians found work in May. Here's why wages aren't moving much

By Jeff Borland, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CklsT_0gCREX0t00
Shutterstock

The rate of unemployment remained steady at 3.9% between April and May.

That Australia has now managed to keep a rate of unemployment below 4% for three consecutive months is extraordinarily good news.

It gets better. While the unemployment rate didn’t improve, the labour market did, substantially.

The number of Australians in jobs climbed by 60,620 between April and May – a very large 0.5%. The proportion of the working age population in employment climbed to a new record high of 64.1%.

Hours of work also grew strongly, by 0.9%. What makes that growth especially noteworthy is that it happened at the same time as a much larger number of workers than usual were off work with COVID and flu.

More sick leave, yet more hours worked

In May, an outsized 780,500 workers spent reduced time on the job due to illness, injury or sick leave, compared to an average of only 373,000 in the same month over the previous five years. About half of the extra workers taking time off in 2022 didn’t work at all in the survey week.

Which raises an interesting question. With such an unusually large number of jobs created, why didn’t the unemployment rate fall?

Read more: How we invented 'unemployment' – and why we're outgrowing it

The reason is that the number of people wanting to work also rose, pretty much exactly in line with the rise in employment. Strong employment drew more people into the labour force.

On average, an extra 45,000 people have found work per month over the past six months.

The proportion of the population in work is now not only ahead of where it was before COVID, but also ahead of where it would have been had the pre-COVID trends continued.

Most wages don’t get adjusted often

Another interesting question is why, if things are so good, wage growth has scarcely lifted. The wage price index grew just 2.4% in the year to March, up from 2.3% in the year to December.

One answer is that Australia’s wage-setting institutions create a built-in delay between labour market changes and wage changes.

Workers covered by awards, whose pay is adjusted via the Fair Work Commission’s minimum wage decision, make up 23% of all employees.

Workers whose pay depends on multi-year enterprise agreements make up 35.1%.

As happened this week , award wages are adjusted to reflect labour market conditions, but only once a year; and other wages less often.

Another answer is that after a decade of not needing to pay wage increases to hire and retain staff, employers may be finding it difficult to adjust to changed conditions.

Read more: This 5.2% decision on the minimum wage could shift the trajectory for all

Contributing to this might be uncertainty about whether – in an environment where shortages in some occupations are due to low immigration – there’s much point in paying more, given that borders will reopen.

The low rates of wage growth over the past decade, and especially since COVID, have come with a substantial cost – to equity and to the living standards of workers.

Silver lining

There is, however, a silver lining. Australia’s low wage growth places us in a much better situation to avoid stagflation – the double-whammy of high inflation and high unemployment.

The onset of high inflation in Australia has caused policy-makers to seek to restrain economic activity – as evidenced by the Reserve Bank’s decision at its June meeting to lift its cash rate 0.5 points.

There is a risk these moves will push unemployment back up.

Read more: There's one big reason wages are stagnating: the enterprise bargaining system is broken, and in terminal decline

Our low wage growth though should make it easier to bring inflation under control. With the need to restrain economic activity therefore being lessened, we have a better chance to avoid higher unemployment.

This is a much better situation than in the US, where both price and wage inflation have taken off.

In the US, leading commentators now believe there is little chance inflation can be tamed without a substantial rise in unemployment.

Things are also very different to the last time Australia faced the challenge of stagflation, during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Back then, wage inflation was a major source of price inflation – initially through large wage increases granted to workers in the early 1970s, and then via a system of quarterly wage indexation which linked wages directly to increases in prices in near real-time. Things are different today.

Read more: Australia isn't experiencing the great resignation yet, but there has been an uptick

Jeff Borland receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wage Inflation#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
FOXBusiness

Sizzling-hot inflation costing Americans an extra $460 a month, analysis shows

The average American is shelling out an extra $460 a month because of the hottest inflation in decades, according to a new Moody's Analytics analysis. The financial squeeze stems from the rising cost of a number of everyday goods, including cars, rent, food, gasoline and health care. Inflation accelerated again...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
CNBC

Millennial millionaires are delaying home, car purchases due to inflation

Millennial millionaires are temporarily shelving major purchases as interest rates and inflation rise, according to CNBC's Millionaire Survey. Nearly half of millennial millionaires say higher borrowing costs are causing them to delay buying a car, and 44% say higher interest rates have caused them to delay purchasing a home. Millennials...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Caving to unions' pay demands will spark a cycle of strikes that will only fuel 1970s-style inflation, Treasury warns: Cost-of-living fears grow as ministers tell bosses to think twice before giving staff big pay rises

The government has warned giving against pay increases for striking rail workers, arguing it could lead to a series of other industrial actions and fuel '1970s-style inflation'. Some 40,000 workers are expected to walk out from Tuesday, throwing the country's transport links into enormous upheaval. Mick Lynch, general secretary of...
BUSINESS
CNET

Is Stagflation Looming? Here's What High Inflation Means for You

Inflation remains steep, hitting its highest level since 1981, and economic growth is sluggish. Higher prices mean that groceries, gas and food are more expensive, and a slow economy means it's harder for Americans to earn money, spend and save. What's next. More interest rate hikes are expected throughout the...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

One of Australia’s tiniest mammals is heading for extinction – but you can help

They weigh around 15 grams, the same as a 50 cent coin. They devour vast quantities of insects. And they’re in real trouble. Our new research has found the critically endangered southern bent-wing bat is continuing to decline. Its populations are centred on just three “maternity” caves in southeast South Australia and southwest Victoria, where the bats give birth and raise their young. At night, mothers leave their pups clustered in a “creche” on the cave ceiling while they head out to hunt for moths, including agricultural pest species. These beautiful bats have already lost 90% of the natural vegetation...
WILDLIFE
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Keep Inflation from Shrinking Your Retirement

Inflation has been a hot topic for months and likely will be well into 2022. Its impact is immense; with inflation at its highest level in 40 years and interest rates rising, consumer sentiment is falling. As we come to grips with rising costs for goods and services, it's also...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

'I couldn't see a future': what ex-automotive workers told us about job loss, shutdowns, and communities on the edge

Economies are forever changing and the loss of some industries or businesses is part of that transformation. But change often comes at great cost for workers, many of whom are already vulnerable. The stories of retrenched workers give us important insights into the often complex effects of job loss. To find out more about these experiences, we interviewed 28 workers made redundant from the auto sector around South Australia and Victoria over the past five years, as part of a larger research project about disadvantaged communities. Our paper, published in the journal Regional Studies, Regional Science, reveals how economic change interrupts careers...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy