Boris Johnson news: PM may not replace ethics adviser after Geidt quits

By Liam James,Zoe Tidman and Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Boris Johnson may not replace his ethics adviser after Lord Geidt dramatically quit, saying the PM put him in an “impossible and odious position” by considering taking action that was a deliberate breach of his own ministerial code.

In a resignation letter - published in full on Thursday morning after No 10 came under pressure when it initially released only a short statement - the former adviser said he had clung on to his role “by a very small margin” over the Partygate scandal.

The ministerial interests adviser said he was forced to quit when he was asked to offer a view on the government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code”.

The prime minister’s response indicated that the issue related to advice on the Trade Remedies Authority.

Lord Geidt said the idea that the prime minister “might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront”.

See below for how events unfolded live:

The Independent

EU candidacy status for Ukraine will set example, says Belarus opposition leader

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said that the European Union "must" grant candidate status to Moldova and Ukraine.In an interview with Euronews, Ms Tsikhanouskaya stated that the historic decision could set an “example” for Belarus as well as other European countries."Who deserves it more than Ukraine? They are paying with their lives for Europe", said the nation’s exiled opposition leader."We want to have such a perspective for the future... Belarus was, is, and will be part of Europe.”Click here to read our free newsletter Read More Russia says EU sanctions that prompted transit ban ‘unacceptable’Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
POLITICS
The Independent

Host speaks of difficulty in bringing teenage Ukrainian musician to UK

A UK music teacher who fought to host an unaccompanied young Ukrainian musician through the Homes for Ukraine scheme said she was made to feel like she was “trying to legitimise child trafficking” during her struggle.The Government announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian children will be able to come to the UK without a parent or guardian under the Homes for Ukraine visa scheme.So far, children under 18 have been unable to get to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme unless they are with, or joining, a parent or guardian.But, for some weeks after the scheme opened in March,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high as cost of living crisis deepens

Britain’s government is doing all it can to combat a surge in prices, Rishi Sunak claimed on Wednesday as inflation has hit a fresh 40-year high, climbing 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May.The ongoing surge is partly driven by energy costs, after an increase of £700 a year in energy bills came into force last month. Yet economists fear inflation, the rate at which prices rise, will climb further in the months ahead. The Bank of England estimates it could reach 11 per cent this year.“We are using all the tools at our disposal to...
BUSINESS
