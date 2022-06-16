Boris Johnson news: PM may not replace ethics adviser after Geidt quits

Boris Johnson may not replace his ethics adviser after Lord Geidt dramatically quit, saying the PM put him in an “impossible and odious position” by considering taking action that was a deliberate breach of his own ministerial code.

In a resignation letter - published in full on Thursday morning after No 10 came under pressure when it initially released only a short statement - the former adviser said he had clung on to his role “by a very small margin” over the Partygate scandal.

The ministerial interests adviser said he was forced to quit when he was asked to offer a view on the government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code”.

The prime minister’s response indicated that the issue related to advice on the Trade Remedies Authority.

Lord Geidt said the idea that the prime minister “might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront”.

See below for how events unfolded live: