Barbie: Ryan Gosling supported by Eva Mendes after first look as Ken

Eva Mendes has expressed support for her partner Ryan Gosling, amid mixed reactions to his character reveal as the fashion-forward Ken doll in Barbie .

A photo debuting the actor’s new look as Ken in Greta Gerwig ’s forthcoming live-action reimagining of the Barbie universe was released by Warner Bros on Wednesday (15 June).

In it, the La La Land star is seen sporting bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.

Fans were divided over the photo , with many suggesting that the 41-year-old actor is too old to portray the iconic doll. Margot Robbie – who plays Barbie – is 31.

“I love Ryan Gosling, but 40-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Soon after, Mendes – who began dating Gosling in 2011 and shares two daughters with him –posted the photo of him as Ken on her Instagram account with the hashtag #thatsmyken in the caption.

“So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken,” she wrote, late Wednesday night.

In the film, multiple actors play the part of Ken – including Shang-Chi star Simu Liu.

Gosling’s photo was released nearly two months after Warner Bros shared the first images of Robbie in costume as Barbie , which many people praised as “perfect” casting.

Other cast members include America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell .

Barbie is scheduled for theatrical release on 21 July 2023.