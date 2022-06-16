ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbie: Ryan Gosling supported by Eva Mendes after first look as Ken

By Maanya Sachdeva
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjeZY_0gCRELfP00

Eva Mendes has expressed support for her partner Ryan Gosling, amid mixed reactions to his character reveal as the fashion-forward Ken doll in Barbie .

A photo debuting the actor’s new look as Ken in Greta Gerwig ’s forthcoming live-action reimagining of the Barbie universe was released by Warner Bros on Wednesday (15 June).

In it, the La La Land star is seen sporting bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.

Fans were divided over the photo , with many suggesting that the 41-year-old actor is too old to portray the iconic doll. Margot Robbie – who plays Barbie – is 31.

“I love Ryan Gosling, but 40-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Soon after, Mendes – who began dating Gosling in 2011 and shares two daughters with him –posted the photo of him as Ken on her Instagram account with the hashtag #thatsmyken in the caption.

“So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken,” she wrote, late Wednesday night.

In the film, multiple actors play the part of Ken – including Shang-Chi star Simu Liu.

Gosling’s photo was released nearly two months after Warner Bros shared the first images of Robbie in costume as Barbie , which many people praised as “perfect” casting.

Other cast members include America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell .

Barbie is scheduled for theatrical release on 21 July 2023.

