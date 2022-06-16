ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears thanks wedding dress designer Versace for making her look like a 'princess'

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1JLD_0gCREKmg00

Britney Spears has thanked Versace ’s dress-making team for creating her custom wedding dress and making her feel like a “real-life princess”.

The pop star shared a video of seamstresses stitching buttons onto the gown, as well as satin trim around her veil and small pearls onto mesh gloves.

She revealed that more than 700 hand stitches had gone into tailoring and crafting the dress, which was made from white silk cady.

“A huge thank you to Donatella Versace and the Versace team for making me a real-life princess!!!” Spears, 40, wrote on Instagram.

The “Oops, I Did It Again” singer married her partner Sam Asghari , 28, at her Los Angeles home last Thursday.

The intimate ceremony was attended by celebrity friends including Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace herself.

However, Spears’ family were noticeably absent from the ceremony, as were her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who suggested they did not want to “take away” the spotlight from their mother.

Spears and Versace have been friends for years, and the singer often wore the Italian designer’s dresses during the early years of her career.

Speaking to Variety in April, Versace said that Spears was in “an amazing state of mind” and she was “very happy to see her like that”.

Spears and Asghari had been dating since 2017 and became engaged in September 2021, two months before Spears’ controversial conservatorship came to an end.

Posting on Instagram after the wedding, Spears wrote that the “ceremony was a dream and the party was even better”.

“It was the most spectacular day! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2pm it really hit me… We’re getting married! I had a panic attack and then got it together… Sam Asghari I love you!” she said.

During the wedding day, Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander arrived unannounced at the property.

Alexander, to whom Spears was married for 55 hours in 2004, said he intended to “crash” the event, but was quickly arrested at the scene.

He is remanded in prison and was denied a request to reduce his US$100,000 (£82,000) bail on Wednesday.

