ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Elates Fans by Teasing New 'Renaissance' Release

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the early hours of Thursday morning, an announcement was made that the singing superstar will be releasing her anticipated project on July...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Knowles
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Beyonc Elates Fans
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy