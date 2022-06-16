ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings

By Jacob Fischler
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egbWB_0gCRDo6Z00

Capitol surveillance footage released by the House Jan. 6 panel showed Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s tour group taking pictures of basement areas normally not of interest to tourists, but possibly useful to people planning to seize the Capitol. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.)

The day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk gave a tour to a group that included a man who took unusual photos in House office buildings, including of stairwells, tunnels and security checkpoints, the House committee investigating the attack said Wednesday.

On the day of the insurrection, the same individual was recorded issuing threats of violence against members of Congress, including Democratic leaders, the Jan. 6 committee said.

“They’re coming in, coming in like white on rice for Pelosi, Nadler, even you, AOC,” the unidentified man said on a video released by the committee, referring to New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  “We’re coming to take you out and pull you out by your hairs … When I get done with you, you’re going to need a shine on top of that bald head.”

Loudermilk said Wednesday he was not aware of anyone in the group being criminally charged and denied wrongdoing.

In a letter from Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, the panel renewed a call for Loudermilk, a Republican, to meet with them and explain the Jan. 5 tour he gave that included the Longworth, Cannon and Rayburn office buildings, which connect to the Capitol through underground tunnels.

“The behavior of these individuals during the January 5, 2021 tour raises concerns about their activity and intent while inside the Capitol complex,” Thompson wrote.

Capitol surveillance footage released by the committee showed the group taking pictures of basement areas normally not of interest to tourists, but possibly useful to people planning to seize the Capitol, including the tunnels.

The Capitol was closed to tours at that point of the pandemic, but the group spent several hours walking around the office buildings, the committee said.

Along with the letter, the panel released a video comprising Jan. 5 security footage from the Capitol and footage the panel says was recorded by the member of Loudermilk’s tour group as he approached the Capitol as part of the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.

Letter from Capitol Police

The dissemination of the video followed release of a letter from the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, dated Monday, that said the Loudermilk tour was not viewed as part of a reconnaissance mission.

In the letter to House Administration Committee ranking Republican Rodney Davis of Illinois, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger confirmed Loudermilk gave a tour to 12 to 15 people on Jan. 5, but said the group did not raise concerns with officers who are trained to spot people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance.

The group did not enter the Capitol itself, Manger said.

In a statement, Loudermilk said the accusation was without merit.

​​”The Capitol Police already put this false accusation to bed, yet the Committee is undermining the Capitol Police and doubling down on their smear campaign, releasing so-called evidence of a tour of the House Office Buildings, which I have already publicly addressed,” he said.

“As Capitol Police confirmed, nothing about this visit with constituents was suspicious. The pictures show children holding bags from the House gift shop, which was open to visitors, and taking pictures of the Rayburn train.”

“Once again, the Committee released this letter to the press, and did not contact me,” he added. “This type of behavior is irresponsible and has real consequences — including ongoing death threats to myself, my family, and my staff.”

In the video shot during the Capitol attack, the man holding the camera recorded another man holding a flag with a sharpened pole. The second man said the sharpened flagpole was “for a certain person.”

As he marched toward the Capitol, the man recording the video said, “There’s no escape Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We’re coming for you.”

The comment was in reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, all Democrats. The man had photographed Nadler’s nameplate outside the New Yorker’s office, according to the committee.

In the Tuesday letter to Loudermilk, Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said he’d hoped to share the video with Loudermilk at a meeting, but that Loudermilk had denied a May 19 request to meet .

Loudermilk has consistently denied the tour was improper, and filed an ethics complaint in May 2021 against New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill and other Democrats, who’d written to Capitol police asking them to investigate tours like the one Loudermilk led.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 3

dp
2d ago

He should know or have record of who was on his tour, either a staff member or Capital security should have names and who they visited. If not, all those people were involved in scoping out of the Capital and security details. DOJ should have already been all over this.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Pence was within 40 feet of mob inflamed by Trump, Jan. 6 committee reveals

The private and public conflict between Donald Trump and Mike Pence over certifying the 2020 election results put the vice president within steps of the Jan. 6 attackers, the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection said Thursday. As the mob approached the U.S. Senate chamber in the Capitol, the vice president’s Secret Service retinue hustled […] The post Pence was within 40 feet of mob inflamed by Trump, Jan. 6 committee reveals appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUS
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court allows states to use unlawfully gerrymandered congressional maps in 2022 midterms

In the upcoming midterm elections, states may use maps that a federal court has found unlawful. You read that right: The U.S. Supreme Court recently barred federal courts from requiring states to fix their newly adopted, but unlawful, congressional maps before the 2022 midterm congressional elections. In Merrill v. Milligan, the Supreme Court in February […] The post U.S. Supreme Court allows states to use unlawfully gerrymandered congressional maps in 2022 midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ALABAMA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal court implements Statehouse maps twice declared unconstitutional by Ohio Supreme Court

A federal district court, in a 2-1 decision Friday, implemented Ohio state Senate and House district maps for the 2022 election that have twice been declared unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders by the Ohio Supreme Court. Also in a 2-1 decision, in April, the judges representing the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Eastern […] The post Federal court implements Statehouse maps twice declared unconstitutional by Ohio Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Voices: After another devastating hearing, three new questions for the 6 January committee

The select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 spent its first prime time hearing last week trying to convey the stakes to the American public, mostly by illustrating just how dangerous and deadly the riot was. But the second week of committee hearings has mostly focused on how the Trump administration pushed the “Big Lie” – first the effort to sell it to the American public, and then the campaign by Donald Trump and certain of his lieutenants to force then-vice president Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election results in Congress on 6 January.Yesterday’s session showed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

After Capitol tour revelations, rep says there was more than one group

The entire controversy surrounding pre-Jan. 6 tours of the Capitol complex began the week after the attack. It was on Jan. 13, 2021, when Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show and said how shocked she was to see groups inside a House office building, especially given that the facilities were closed to tours at the time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Barry Loudermilk
CNN

Kellyanne Conway discusses confrontation with her husband over Trump

“I just did not want to be stuck in a cable news segment in the master bedroom hearing about Trump, Trump, Trump,” says Kellyanne Conway. “And I think George became an expert on many things people wanted him to be, and all I really wanted was my husband and the father of my children as I always had him.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Office Buildings#Politics Federal#House#Democratic#Aoc#Republican#Bui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy