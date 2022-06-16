ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Class problems? Boy George slams BA for delaying First flyers while Victoria Beckham departs

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
 3 days ago

Boy George has hit out at British Airways for leaving first class passengers “waiting for steps” while Victoria Beckham was allowed to disembark his flight first.

He claimed the fashion designer and Spice Girl was allowed to disembark the airline’s first class cabin first so her car could “pick her up at the aircraft”, delaying other First passengers from getting off.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Culture Club frontman wrote: “Nice touch for British Airways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up at the aircraft.”

“Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!” added the miffed singer.

The rant was posted in the early hours of Thursday, but has since been hastily removed from the singer’s feed.

Shortly before 10am, Boy George followed up with a tweet reading; “I’m an impulse tweeter but I get over it faster than most!”

It is thought Culture Club were landing in London ahead of a gig at Kenwood House this Friday. The band has been touring US venues in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham has posted pictures with longtime friend, actress Eva Longoria, on Instagram in recent days, suggesting she has been in Los Angeles.

Boy George has made no secret of his disdain for Ms Beckham and the rest of the Spice Girls - in the past, he has called them “awful”, saying, “I hate them. They’ve just got nothing to say.”

While filming The Voice in 2016, the singer ranted, “Girl power. Yeah, and what the f*** is girl power? F*** the Spice Girls.

“They are a cynical corporate creation and proof that a good stylist is more important than a good melody.”

The Independent has contacted British Airways and representatives for Victoria Beckham for comment.

Passengers who spend at least £2million a year with British Airways are awarded a mythical executive club “black card”, official known as Premier tier, which gets them extra perks and VIP service.

The average passenger cannot apply for this, they must be vetted by senior management at the airline, and the number of cardholders are thought to be as low as 450, Head For Points recently reported.

Black card holders are given “use of the Special Services team at key airports”, “access to British Airways lounges at all times, even if the member is not flying on British Airways,” and an annual upgrade voucher for two.

