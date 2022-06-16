ShortsTV Sets U.S. Launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Global short film network ShortsTV has launched its SVOD service on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

The service is available as an add-on subscription to Prime members at $1.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Available at launch are 500 short films, including “The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers,” starring Kiera Knightley and Rupert Friend; “Nancy, Sid & Sergio,” starring Charlie Cox; “Silent Things,” starring Andrew Scott, “Interstate,” starring Gina Rodriguez; and “Hotel,” starring Art Malik.

In addition, alongside ShortTV’s annual theatrical release of Oscar nominated shorts, Prime members will also get access to these, as well as original shows taking audiences behind the scenes on the road to the Oscars, including leading film festivals and award shows including the BAFTAs, and interviews with award-winning filmmakers.

The U.S. launch is part of ShortsTV’s global rollout. The service is already available on Prime Video Channels in the U.K., Netherlands, Italy and India, as well as in Spain via Spanish-language service TVCortos.

“Pete Davidson and the SNL crew weren’t the first guys to realise that, nowadays, the only thing worth watching is a ‘short-ass movie’,” said ShortsTV CEO and founder, Carter Pilcher. “And we’ve got the best short-ass movies on the planet. You’ve gotta watch ‘em – you’ll laugh, cry and be scared to death. They’re the best movies – of any length – on Amazon.”

Jade Tan, ShortsTV director of programming, added: “Prime members will be overjoyed to see hundreds of hours of movies in the launch catalogue and 25 hot new movies each month spanning crime, comedy, animation, romance, documentary, thriller, drama, horror and sci-fi, in addition to many star-studded films and Oscar and BAFTA nominees. America will never be the same after they join us on the wild roller coaster ride that is addictive, gripping short films.”