Starting this Friday, June 24, ten talented home cooks will grace our screens and compete in PBS’s search for “the Great American Recipe.” Amongst those chosen to share their signature dishes with the world is Rhode Island’s very own Dan Rinaldi. We caught up with the Cranston firefighter by day and meal maker by night ahead of the premiere to learn a little more about his Italian cooking roots, his time on the show and his favorite Rhode Island eats.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO