Ben Barrocas of Brookline lives about 200 yards from The Country Club which held the U.S. Open golf championship and he found a genius way to capitalize off the parking issue. Spectators were forced to wait in long traffic lines and take shuttles to the course because parking was so scarce so Ben and his friends thought up the idea of letting people park in their driveway. They put up signs and based on demand, charged $50 to $200 per car. Over the course of the weekend, Ben and his friends earned $10,000 which they plan to split between them.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO