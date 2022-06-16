ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Attorney General alleges Hillsdale County deputy used his position to coerce a female suspect into a sexual relationship

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department deputy is being charged with sexual misconduct with a prisoner, and now Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging other potential victims to come forward. 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

18-year-old dead after crash in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An 18-year-old man from Kentwood is dead following a crash in Barry County. Authorities says two vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 20, on West State Road near Agaming Street in Rutland Township. Preliminary investigation...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Two Kalamazoo County bridges to be closed indefinitely

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Road Commission of Kalamazoo County announced the closure of two Kalamazoo County bridges on Monday, June 20. They are the 40th Street bridge between W Avenue and X Avenue in Wakeshma Township, and the TS Avenue bridge between 29th Street and 31st Street in Pavilion Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Four die in Saturday afternoon head on crash north of Coldwater

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV and a full-size pickup truck were involved. When deputies arrived, they found two unresponsive adults in the pickup and one unresponsive adult in the small SUV. Both drivers were pinned in the wreckage. Coldwater Fire Rescue used the Jaws of Life as they worked feverishly to free the female driver. She was transported by Life Care Ambulance immediately to the emergency room at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries. The deputies preliminary investigation shows the small SUV, driven by 45-year-old Christopher Raymond of Bronson, was south bound on Marshall Road when it went left of center and hit the north bound pickup truck that was driven by 62-year-old Theresa Mills of Coldwater.. The passengers in the Mills vehicle were 44-year-old Angela Balowski of Union City and 22-year-old William Balowski of Battle Creek. Theresa Mills was pronounced dead at the ProMedica emergency room. William Balowski, Angela Balowski and Raymond were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Branch County Medical Examiner. Marshall Road was closed for approximately 3 and half hours for the investigation of the scene. The Accident remains under Investigation by Branch County Deputies/Michigan State Police Accident Unit and Branch County Coroner’s Office.
COLDWATER, MI
wkzo.com

Three in critical condition after four vehicle crash on U.S. 12 near Burr Oak

BURR OAK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A chain reaction four vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Burr Oak in St. Joseph County has left three people in critical condition. Just after 4:00 p.m. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of U.S. 12 and Burr Oak Rd in Burr Oak Township for the report of a multiple vehicle crash involving injuries.
BURR OAK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brownstown Charter Township, MI
State
Kentucky State
City
Hillsdale, MI
Hillsdale County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
County
Hillsdale County, MI
wkzo.com

Battle Creek man killed Sunday morning after vehicle hits tree

RICHLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Battle Creek man was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle struck a tree in Kalamazoo County’s Ross Township. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to the 14000 block of E C Avenue and the vehicle that had hit the tree. There was significant damage to the vehicle, and 22-year-old Zachary Wisniewski was found dead inside.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

City, school, and transit officials keep a close eye on rising gas prices

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Stopping for gas these days can be an emotional experience with prices cresting at over $5.00. Imagine having a whole fleet of vehicles. Kalamazoo City Commissioners recently had to adjust their budget for fuel, and so have Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Kalamazoo Metro Transit...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy