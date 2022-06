Cody Rhodes has had one hell of a run since his return to WWE, debuting at WrestleMania 38 and following it up with stellar matches against Seth Rollins. Their most recent match-up was even more memorable though, as Rhodes had torn his pectoral muscle in training ahead of the event but decided to wrestle Rollins anyway. His side was completely bruised and the muscle was torn off the bone, but Rhodes pushed through and took some major bumps and hits during the match. Rhodes had successful surgery and is on the mend now, and he just revealed an updated look at the injury as he recovers.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO