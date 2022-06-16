ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Region 2 Area Agency on Aging breaks ground on new Brooklyn office

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
BROOKLYN — The Region 2 Area Agency on Aging will have a new home in 2023.

A groundbreaking ceremony was conducted May 20 at the site of R2AAA’s future facility. Construction is expected to be completed by April 2023. The building project is being led by Progressive AE architectural and engineering firm from Grand Rapids, a news release from R2AAA said.

Taking the step to get a new facility for the agency was brought to fruition “after a historic decision” made by its board of directors, the release said.

“We are really looking forward to our future home,” R2AAA CEO Julie Wetherby said in an interview. “The number of people we are serving is ever increasing. Those needing support from our services is increasing, and, luckily, our staff and programs are increasing, too.

“Brooklyn has been a centrally located place for us to call home for several years and it seems to work well in providing services to citizens across three counties.”

The new building, which will be at 107 Chicago St. at the former location of Dr. Raymond E. Cole Family Medicine clinic, will be a 24,210-square-foot, two-story structure with a basement. It will be wood-framed with some steel support and an all-brick veneer with aluminum storefront windows.

The agency on aging has been at its current location, 102 N. Main St., for more than 15 years, Wetherby said.

“The entire building will meet accessibility requirements and incorporate Universal Design strategies where feasible, to better serve the community,” the release said. “A generator will be added for full operation in power outages.”

Included in the facility will be a 1,600-square-foot community room, offices and meeting spaces with privacy and security in mind.

The building will be designed with long-term flexibility in mind, according to the release.

“This a huge step up from our original beginnings,” Tracy James, marketing coordinator for the R2AAA, said.

The R2AAA is a nonprofit organization that has served the needs of older adults and adults with disabilities in Lenawee, Jackson and Hillsdale counties since 1974.

