Teen who died after falling from a Florida ride weighed nearly 100 pounds over the limit
By Nation World News Desk
nationworldnews.com
3 days ago
Miami — The 14-year-old teen, who died last March after he was thrown from a free fall tower at an Orlando amusement park in central Florida, was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit to enter, from autopsy got to know. tire sampsonThe Missouri native died on March...
Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
A 32-year-old Deltona woman died in a single-car crash in Osceola County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman was driving east on U.S. Highway 192 toward Orleans Avenue in Kissimmee when she lost control and drove off the road and into a ditch, causing the car to overturn and crash into a barbed-wire fence.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Northbound lanes of State Road 417 were temporarily closed in Orange County early Saturday as the Florida Highway Patrol said it investigated a fatal crash that left an ATV rider dead and another badly hurt. The crash occurred at 1:03 a.m. near mile marker 31...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire was reported Saturday afternoon in Orange County. Around 2:59 p.m., the Orange County Fire Rescue Department says they responded to the scene in Apopka on Falcon Hill Drive. Smoke and fire was seen coming out of the home when firefighters arrived. The...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are facing charges after a teenager said they shattered his car window with a large stone in a Seminole County neighborhood. The 16-year-old also captured part of the confrontation on video. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The teen driver said...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on West Landstreet Road in Orlando, where they found three people had been shot. Deputies said the call came in around midnight to the 1800 block of West Landstreet Road. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found three males in their 30s with gunshot wounds.
DeLand, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and arrested Monday following a confrontation with a woman outside a waffle business, according to the DeLand Police Department. Britten Polk, 30, confronted a woman outside of C’s Waffles at 413 S. Woodland Blvd. due to rumors about...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two carjacking suspects running from police in Volusia County crashed into a family’s minivan, according to deputies. Deputies said dash camera video shows that Javaris Manning and Quanterrius Lane caused the accident and then ran from police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
DEBARY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest and victim after a deadly shooting at a DeBary IHOP on Friday evening. Deputies are looking for Sammy McKnight, 31, of Palm Bay who may be in the Daytona Beach area. Investigators also said...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman suffered a head injury after deputies say she hit her head on the ground during a fight with a couple over where to stand during the fireworks show at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. According to an incident report from the Orange County, on May...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says multiple ATVs along State Road 417 were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning. According to the FHP, two ATVs were traveling on the northbound outside lanes along SR417 near Lake Underhill when a Nissan Rogue, also traveling north, hit two ATVs.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
ORLANDO (AP) — An autopsy confirmed a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride. The report released earlier this week by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's death in March was an accident.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A video of a raccoon chasing an Orlando woman and her dog is going viral as it's viewed by millions of people worldwide. Nykeria Clark spoke with FOX35 Friday afternoon. She says she was out on a walk with her dog when the raccoon jumped out of a tree.
Fla. — Update: Ocoee police confirm they have located Jennifer Riegle, 27, and she was safe. Officers provided no additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance. The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Jennifer Riegle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, Fla. — The federally funded “Our Florida” program designed to help those in need pay for rent and utilities stopped accepting applications last month. But some who were approved for rental assistance before that deadline said Our Florida is not paying as promised. Channel 9 spoke...
