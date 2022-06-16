ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Teen who died after falling from a Florida ride weighed nearly 100 pounds over the limit

By Nation World News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami — The 14-year-old teen, who died last March after he was thrown from a free fall tower at an Orlando amusement park in central Florida, was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit to enter, from autopsy got to know. tire sampsonThe Missouri native died on March...

