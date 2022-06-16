Spirits in the Material World: A Trip to the Eames Institute

By combining two stunning penthouses in San Francisco’s Russian Hill this property showcases the city like no other!. George Shultz, who died last year at the age of 100, was a titan of American academia, business, and politics. A graduate of Princeton and MIT, he served as the president of the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business before accepting Richard Nixon's appointment as United States Secretary of Labor. He left the Nixon Administration to become CEO of engineering firm Bechtel, then returned to politics as Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan. In that role, he pushed Reagan to establish relations with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and opposed the aid to the Nicaraguan Contras that led to the Iran-Contra scandal. George retired from politics in 1989 but served as an informal advisor to George W. Bush, a member of the Global Commission on Drug Policy and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's Economic Recovery Council, and on the boards of Bechtel and the Charles Schwab Corporation.

