ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bitcoin Tries to Stop the Bleeding Despite Crypto Scandals

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M988a_0gCR7LJ300

The cryptocurrency market needs a break.

After days of continuous tumble, the prices of digital currencies seem to want to take a break, even catch their breath.

The Federal Reserve gave investors some respite by raising its rates very sharply on June 15, the biggest increase in 28 years. The central bank raised its key rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, or 0.75 percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, in an attempt to control higher-than-expected inflation.

With this third increase in a row, these rates are now in a range of between 1.5 and 1.75%. The Fed also announced that it expects inflation to be 5.2% this year, against 4.3% projected in March, and will therefore make further hikes at its next meetings in 2022.

At the same time, it anticipates weaker economic growth than expected this year in the United States, at 1.7%, against 2.8% previously. It also expects the unemployment rate to be higher than expected at 3.7%, against 3.5% previously.

Investors are still in the process of digesting all these announcements, which had the first effect of making the stock market rebound and more particularly the Nasdaq index. Cryptocurrencies and technology stocks that are the majority in the Nasdaq have been moving in tandem for several months as investors consider them risky assets.

Celsius Remains Silent on Bankruptcy Rumors

The Fed's impact on the crypto market led to a slight rebound in prices. The Bitcoin which was heading towards $20,000 has thus managed to rise somewhat. The king of cryptocurrencies is currently worth $22,154.80 as of time of writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin was up 5.2% in the last 24 hours.

But given the high volatility that characterizes the crypto market, it would not be surprising if everything went down again in the next few hours.

Ether, the native token of the Ethereum platform, regained 7.4% to $1,201.65 Ether is the largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Coins from decentralized finance, or DeFi, platforms, such as Solana, Polkadot, Cardano and Avalanche, were the tokens that bounced the strongest. Their platforms are considered very promising as they are very serious rivals to traditional finance because they offer the same services via what is known as smart contracts.

They gained between 13% and 22%.

Finally, meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gained 15.4% and 9.8% respectively.

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt, or FUD as the industry says, dominate the crypto market. In addition to fears related to the economy, investors are wondering who will be the next domino to fall after two resounding scandals in a month.

Crypto lender Celsius Network still says nothing about the rumors evoking its probable bankruptcy after suddenly freezing fund withdrawals from its platform on June 12.

"This is a difficult moment; your patience and support mean the world to us," CEO Alex Mashinsky wrote on Twitter on June 15.

In May, it was sister coins UST and Luna that suddenly crashed causing at least $55 billion to disappear.

Comments / 1

Related
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Tries#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nasdaq#Cryptocurrencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy